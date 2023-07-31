UK Government must make next move to resolve Stormont impasse – DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

UK Government must make next move to resolve Stormont impasse – DUP

By Press Association
Gavin Robinson said progress in Northern Ireland is based on consensus (Liam McBurney/PA)
Gavin Robinson said progress in Northern Ireland is based on consensus (Liam McBurney/PA)

The onus is on the UK Government to create the conditions to allow for the restoration of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, the DUP deputy leader has said.

Gavin Robinson also pressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to deliver on “commitments made” during a visit by the premier to Northern Ireland.

The region has been without functioning government for more than a year amid unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Windsor Framework struck by London and Brussels earlier this year sought to reduce the red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK while maintaining the dual market access.

However, the DUP has insisted the new accord does not go far enough to address its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland, and the party is maintaining its blockade of Stormont until it receives further assurances from the UK Government.

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and MLA Emma Little-Pengelly speaking to the media at Stormont Castle (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Last week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he expected to receive a “definitive response” from the UK Government over issues of concern he has raised about the Windsor Framework “in the near future”.

He said this would determine whether his party could support a return of the powersharing institutions at Stormont.

Speaking to DUP members and supporters in South Belfast this week, Mr Robinson emphasised “the ball rests at the foot of the UK Government” in terms of the restoration of Stormont.

“The Prime Minister visited Northern Ireland and made commitments which have never been made a reality. It’s time for delivery,” he said.

“The ball rests at the Government’s foot. A growing pile of broken promises by successive prime ministers is part of the problem as trust has been eroded.

“This is also about respect and fairness. Unionists are being asked to accept infrastructure between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom which nationalists would never have tolerated North-South.

“Indeed, we had too much respect for our nationalist neighbours to even ask them to accept such arrangements. It’s notable that the Sinn Fein leadership had no such respect for unionists.”

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Northern Ireland in February (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Robinson added: “We need stable and sustainable devolved government. Northern Ireland is a divided society.

“We must get the foundations right. Progress is only made in Northern Ireland based on consensus. Unionists and nationalists agreeing a way forward.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon called for all the Northern Ireland parties to get back around the Stormont Executive table to tackle issues facing the health service.

She was speaking after it emerged that almost of 20% of GP training places in Northern Ireland are not being filled.

“At a time when GP services are badly needed with surgeries under significant pressure due to staff shortages, it is very concerning to learn that almost a fifth of GP training places have yet to be filled,” she said.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Linda Dillon said the Tories have ‘decimated’ health services (Liam McBurney/PA)

“While the numbers and needs of patients are growing we are losing GPs through retirement, stress and changing work patterns.

“Over 13 years of savage and cruel Tory cuts have decimated public services and has left health services at breaking point.

“We need all parties working together around the Executive table to start fixing the problems in our health service as it continues to deal with unprecedented challenges.”