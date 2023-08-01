Lottery winner creates haven for TV-loving African grey parrots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lottery winner creates haven for TV-loving African grey parrots

By Press Association
Lesley Herbert, who won £2m on a National Lottery Scratchcard, has created a haven in her home for her two African grey parrots – including a flat-screen TV so they can watch Dog The Bounty Hunter (Camelot/PA)
A mother-of-four who won £2 million on a National Lottery Scratchcard has created a haven in her home for her two African grey parrots – including a flat-screen television so they can watch Dog The Bounty Hunter.

Lesley Herbert, 44, upgraded to her new family home in Basingstoke, Hampshire, following her life-changing win, making sure there was enough space for her children, two dogs and the parrots, called Alfie and Sonny.

The birds have their own air-conditioned room with specialist flooring, toys, plants and apparatus designed to keep them entertained and feel as close to their home environment as possible.

Ms Herbert said: “People may think I’m crazy but my animals are very much part of the family so making sure they also benefited from the win is really important to me. Once the children had chosen their rooms, there was one spare, which I decided to turn into the parrot room.

“I know it’s not the jungles of Africa but the parrots seem to be very happy in their room and the freedom they enjoy.

“While I have tried to keep it as natural as possible, there’s one element that’s not quite so natural – a flat-screen TV. Both birds love watching the TV, and for some unknown reason their favourite viewing is Dog The Bounty Hunter, they go wild for him.

“When I tell people that I have a room for my parrots at home you can tell they think I am crazy but, while fast cars and jewellery are top of some people’s ‘when I win the lottery’ list, for me it’s all about giving my family the best and happiest home, and that includes my parrots.”

Ms Herbert’s win in 2021 came as she was struggling to pay the vet bill for her first parrot Bibi, a rescue bird which has since died.

Lesley Herbert with her pet African grey parrots, Alfie and Sonny, in their own room in her Basingstoke home (Camelot/PA)

She said: “I can still remember the moment I revealed that win.

“My very first rescue parrot had just dislocated her foot and I was worried about her, and the vet bill, so I think I was drowning my sorrows when I popped into the shop to get some spinach and instead treated myself to a chocolate bar and scratchcard.

“Thank goodness I did. That decision has changed mine and my children’s lives beyond our wildest dreams, and, I like to think, for my pet parrots too.”

Ms Herbert added that she hopes to set up a shelter for abandoned animals such as Sonny, who she took in after his elderly owner died.

She has also attended a fear of flying course so she can take her family to Disney World in Florida as well as a planned trip to South America.

She said: “My dream has always been to travel to South America to see blue and gold macaws in the wild. Until two years ago I assumed this would be just that, a dream, and that I would have to be happy with watching them on telly.

“Now, thanks to my win, one of these days I’m going to make that dream a reality.”