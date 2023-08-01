Yorkshire Day celebrations span from the Humber to the Pennines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yorkshire Day celebrations span from the Humber to the Pennines

By Press Association
The Yorkshire Day parade was held in Rotherham this year (Dave Higgens/PA)
Yorkshire Day has been marked with events across the county, including a parade of dozens of mayors through the streets of Rotherham.

The civic dignitaries were cheered as they made their way from the town hall to Rotherham Minster – festooned in their regalia and led by the Yorkshire Society and Helmsley town crier David Hinde.

Mr Hinde was accompanied by a band which played not-so-Yorkshire classics, starting with Beyonce’s Crazy In Love and followed by The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army and Wild Cherry’s Play That Funky Music.

The annual Yorkshire Day parade arrives at Rotherham Minster
“Yorkshire Day means a lot,” Mr Hinde said.

“It means the friendliness of the people here.

“It means the traditions and the culture that we have.

“The achievement that Yorkshire people have made.

“And, just the beauty of the place.”

He said: “We’re all shouting ‘Yorkshire’ as loud as we can today.”

Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society, formed a year earlier to protest against the local government reorganisation of the county’s traditional borders.

It is always held on August 1, a date that alludes to the Battle of Minden in Germany in 1759, which saw the Army allow soldiers to wear roses in their caps.

Among the usual festivities is the reading of the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity in York, in all the languages used in Yorkshire since its earliest known reference in Anglo-Saxon times, including Old English, Latin, Old Norse and modern English.

Yorkshire Society and Helmsley town crier David Hinde lead the Yorkshire Day parade in Rotherham
The declaration refers to “within these boundaries of 1,148 years standing”, which is a reference to York’s Viking foundation in 875 AD.

Towns and cities have taken turns to host the main festivities since 1985 and Rotherham used its tenure to hand over creative control to the borough’s children and young people, highlighting the town’s hosting the first ever Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025.

All Saints’ Square, outside the minster, was filled with musical performances, poetry, dance and craft workshops.