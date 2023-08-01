Drug strategy police commander ‘was never sober at home’, tribunal hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug strategy police commander ‘was never sober at home’, tribunal hears

By Press Association
Commander Julian Bennett is said to have smoked cannabis and taken LSD (Lucy North/PA)
A senior police officer who allegedly smoked cannabis daily after drawing up an anti-drugs strategy for the Metropolitan Police was “never sober” at home, a tribunal has heard.

Commander Julian Bennett, who has served in the force since 1976, is said to have taken the drug before breakfast and work, where he would be praised by senior colleagues.

He is also accused of taking LSD at a party and magic mushrooms while on holiday in France.

The officer is also alleged to have failed to provide a urine sample for testing and lied about why he had not done so.

Sheila Gomes, a nurse who lived with the officer between October and December 2019, claims the officer was “never sober”.

She told the hearing in Southwark, south London: “He was never sober at home.

“He has to drink and he has to smoke. Julian Bennett was most of the time not sober. He was never sober.”

She also claimed he was “in and out” buying the drug but she did not know where it came from.

Commander Julian Bennett misconduct hearing
Commander Julian Bennett arrives at a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing at Palestra House, south east London (Lucy North/PA)

John Beggs KC, representing Mr Bennett, told the hearing she is a “gold digger” and “serial litigator” who wants money.

Following an exchange about the officer being praised at work, he told her: “You are a liar.”

She replied: “I am not.”

He asked: “Or a fantasist?”

She replied: “I am not.”

He said: “You are just making it up as you go along?”

Sir Stephen House comments
Julian Bennett had been praised by then deputy commissioner Sir Stephen House, pictured (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “I didn’t.”

He said: “You are hoping this would be another bit of litigation or a book you can write to make money.”

She replied: “I asked the previous chair and I told this one that I wanted to be anonymous.

“That would be very strange if I want to be anonymous that I would write a book.”

He said: “I am suggesting you are a gold digger; you are looking for money.”

She replied: “No.”

He said: “You do sue people.”

She replied: “I don’t sue people.”

He asked: “You are currently involved in a litigation. It is not a matter of confidentiality that you are currently litigating.”

She replied: “I am.”

He asked if she had previously litigated, and she replied that she had done so in Portugal, where she was born.

The hearing was told Mr Bennett was praised for his performance by senior officers at the time and shortly after.

A former assistant commissioner had thanked him for a report on the released under investigation procedure which Mr Beggs said had “quite complicated statistical analysis” about a month before Ms Gomes moved in.

In April 2020, the then deputy commissioner and deputy assistant commissioner expressed “personal appreciation” for his work.

On April 28, deputy commissioner Sir Stephen House said he had shown “determination and real focus in leading many improvements in the criminal justice portfolio”.

Dame Cressida Dick, the then commissioner, praised him at work at the time of the alleged drug-taking, an earlier hearing was told.

Mr Bennett wrote the force’s drugs strategy for 2017-21 as a commander for territorial policing.

The document, called Dealing With The Impact Of Drugs On Communities, set up plans to raise “awareness of the impact of drug misuse”.

Freedom of information requests showed Mr Bennett presided over 74 police misconduct hearings involving 90 officers between June 2010 and February 2012.

Out of the hearings involving Mr Bennett, 56 officers were dismissed – more than three quarters.

He chaired 69 hearings during that time and two officers were dismissed for drugs misuse, the figures showed.

Mr Bennett is accused of breaching the force’s professional standards for discreditable conduct three times, honesty and integrity twice and orders and instructions once.

His actions are alleged to have amounted to gross misconduct.

He denies the allegations and has been suspended on full pay since July 2021.

The tribunal continues.