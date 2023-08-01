Youth jail shut down over safety fears to be turned into men’s prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youth jail shut down over safety fears to be turned into men’s prison

By Press Association
The facility will be refurbished before reopening in two years’ time (Rui Vieira/PA)
A youth jail which was shut down over serious safety concerns is set to be turned into a low security men’s prison.

The Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre will be refurbished and reopened in around two years’ time as an annexe of nearby category C jail HMP Onley, holding 131 men, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

The former secure unit near Rugby in Warwickshire closed in 2021 after it emerged the children being held there – who were aged between 12 and 17 –  were being locked up for more than 23 hours a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 33 inmates – who were serving jail time or being held on remand while facing court – were moved to another site after watchdogs raised serious concerns about the conditions and called on the Government to take urgent action.

Millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money was spent for “nothing in return” because of “loopholes” in the agreement with US-based contractor MTC which was running the youth jail, MPs heard in May last year.

Prisons minister Damian Hinds said the announcement is the “latest step in our plans to create more prison places”, adding: “Alongside vital taxpayer savings and creating more jobs for the local economy, we are making sure that every acre of the prison estate is being used effectively to rehabilitate offenders and help them turn their backs on crime for good”.

The redevelopment of the site is expected to be completed by early 2025, according to the MoJ.