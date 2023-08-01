Weather warnings issued as heavy wind and rain expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weather warnings issued as heavy wind and rain expected

By Press Association
The strongest winds will be found further to the south over northern France and the Channel Islands (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Gusts of up to 60mph and heavy rain are set to batter the UK on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and thunderstorms covering large parts of central England and Wales.

As a deep area of low pressure moves across the country, the strongest winds will be further to the south over northern France and the Channel Islands.

A yellow warning for wind is in place for southern parts of England from 4am to 6pm on Wednesday, while a yellow thunderstorm warning is in place between 9am and 7pm for parts of England and Wales.

Sailing boats at the Needles
Wind Speeds of up to 60mph are possible in exposed areas of the south coast including the Needles on the Isle of Wight (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Slow-moving thunderstorms could lead to rainfall accumulations of 20-25mm within an hour, while some locations could even experience 40mm in a two to three-hour period.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “An unseasonably deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move into Ireland during the early hours of Wednesday then continue across Wales and England during Wednesday daytime.

“Heavy rain associated with this low will affect large parts of the UK tonight and on Wednesday.

“This deep low will also bring high winds into the UK on Wednesday, especially the south. Along the south coast the highest gusts will be during Wednesday daytime.”

Ellie Wilson, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said “It’s unseasonably windy for the start of August but thunderstorms are not unusual at this time of year.

“Thunderstorms bring with them the associated dangers of lightning and hail.”

The bad weather could make for challenging driving conditions as holidaymakers travel across the UK.

Rod Dennis, a spokesperson for RAC said: “Drivers attempting to drive through patches of standing water risk losing control, so the best course of action is to slow down and carefully avoid them whenever possible.

“As the wind will be especially strong along southern coasts, drivers towing caravans will need to be cautious while those carrying items on the roof should make sure these are properly secured.”

The best chance of more widely settled weather will come in the second half of August, but the risk of thundery showers will remain, the Met Office said.

A period of prolonged or excessive heat is unlikely, with the chance of heatwaves being lower than some recent Augusts.