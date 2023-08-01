Sturgeon Moon: August’s first supermoon set to delight skygazers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sturgeon Moon: August’s first supermoon set to delight skygazers

By Press Association
August’s full moon is known as the sturgeon moon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Skygazers across the UK are set to catch a glimpse of a bigger and brighter moon on Tuesday night, known as the supermoon.

August’s full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon, stemming from the increase in sturgeon fish in North American lakes at this time of year.

The lunar spectacle is expected to be visible at dusk on August 1, when the moon is at its closest point to Earth.

This is because the moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical shape and its distance away varies over time.

Don Pollacco, professor of physics at the University of Warwick, said: “Supermoons occur when the moon is closest to the Earth.

“Consequently, the moon can look bigger (10-15%) and brighter (25-30%).

Supermoon
The moon will appear about 15% bigger and 30% brighter (Victoria Jones/PA)

“One thing to note, though, is that when the full moon is rising it can look bigger than normal.

“This is partly due to the Earth’s atmosphere and also an optical illusion, such as seeing the moon next to trees.”

Rising in the east at a distance of about 226,000 miles (363,300 km), the supermoon will be visible shortly after sunset.

Prof Pollacco said: “To see the supermoon, look east after sunset and if you have a clear horizon, it should be obvious.

“The moon is so bright that we can see it when it’s not particularly dark or even if the weather isn’t particularly clear.

“It will be visible all night and set in the west around sunrise.”

A second supermoon will rise later this month, on August 30.

Prof Pollacco said: “The moon’s orbital period around the Earth is 29.5 days (so) two full moons are possible in a normal month.

“The second one is called a Blue Moon and give rise to the expression we use to express rarity in events.”