Tees Valley projects unveiled to boost hydrogen-powered vehicles

By Press Association
Transport Secretary Mark Harper hailed the potential of hydrogen technology (Lucy North/PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper hailed the potential of hydrogen technology (Lucy North/PA)

Two new transport projects will aim to make it easier to use hydrogen-powered vehicles including supermarket delivery trucks and airport ground support.

The Government announced the schemes will receive part of an £8 million funding package to support green energy in the North East via the Tees Valley hydrogen transport hub.

One, led by dual low-emission transport company ULEMCo, will develop hydrogen-powered airport ground-based support vehicles, such as tow trucks for planes and sweepers to clean runways at Teesside International Airport.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said four new publicly accessible hydrogen refuelling stations would be created and used to power HGVs including supermarket delivery trucks as well as airside vehicles.

It comes amid a growing backlash over Rishi Sunak’s plans to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves.

Tory MP Chris Skidmore, who led the Government’s net zero review, said the move is on “the wrong side of history” while billionaire climate philanthropist Andrew Forrest suggested he could pull investment from the UK if he sees the country “steering itself over a cliff backing fossil fuel”.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Hydrogen technology has great potential to decarbonise transport and help grow the economy.

“Today’s winners illustrate the expertise the Tees Valley has as a pioneer in developing hydrogen tech.

“This investment will provide a further boost to the economy, creating skilled jobs and apprenticeships across the North East.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We were one of the first areas to trial hydrogen fuels and this is continuing to pay off as we’ve been successful in securing this permanent refuelling station.”