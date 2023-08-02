Brain stimulation treatment could ‘transform the lives’ of children with ADHD

Stimulating the brain using electrodes could help ease symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, a study has found.

Transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS) works by sending a mild electrical current to the brain through two electrodes on the scalp.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Surrey and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem – and published in the Translational Psychiatry journal, explored the use of tRNS alongside cognitive training as a treatment for ADHD.

Roi Cohen Kadosh, head of the School of Psychology and professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Surrey, said: “I believe that the scientific community is duty-bound to investigate and develop evermore effective and longer-lasting treatments for ADHD.”

The clinical trial included 23 newly diagnosed and unmedicated children between the ages of six and 12, who were recruited from groups referred to the ADHD clinic by doctors, teachers, psychologists or parents.

Researchers at the computerised neurotherapy lab at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem administered tRNS during cognitive training each weekday over a two-week period.

The parents of 55% of the group reported “significant clinical improvement” in ADHD symptoms to researchers, compared to 17% in a control group that was given placebo brain simulation.

Prof Kadosh said the findings demonstrate the treatment “has the potential to transform the lives of children and their families”.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder and symptoms include hyperactivity, an inability to focus and impulsiveness.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), it is present in about 5% of children globally.

Researchers are now preparing to start a larger clinical trial using tRNS and cognitive training.

“If successful, this approach will be approved as a medical device for ADHD by the United States Food and Drug Administration,” Prof Kadosh said.

Dr Mor Nahum is co-lead of the study and head of the computerised neurotherapy lab at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

She added: “This is an important first step in offering new therapeutic options for ADHD.

“Future studies, with larger and more varied samples, should help establish this as a viable therapy for ADHD, and help us understand the underlying mechanisms of the disorder.”