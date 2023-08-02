What the papers say – August 2

Police told to hand cautions out for minor crimes, a new cancer pill and AI helping spot breast cancer are among the top stories on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from the Ministry of Justice who are telling police that thieves and drug users should be handed cautions rather than jail time.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: First-time criminals to avoid court

The Metro says a new cancer pill inspired by a nine-year-old destroys tumours, but not healthy cells.

Tomorrow's Paper Today CANCER 'HOLY GRAIL' 🔴 New pill inspired by 9-year-old victim destroys tumours but not healthy cells

The Times features a story on AI being able to spot more breast cancer cases.

The Mirror reports Anton Du Beke was stabbed by his father as a young man.

The Independent’s campaign to keep the Afghan war pilot in the UK continues.

The i leads with fears of recession as interest rates are set to rise until Christmas.

Wednesday's front page: Recession fears grow as interest rates set to rise until Christmas

Businesses have breathed a “sigh of relief” as the plan for a post-Brexit rival to the EU’s CE product quality mark was ditched, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 2 August

The Daily Express reports on the biggest housing price fall in 14 years but warns a rise is on the way.

Front page: Biggest house price fall in 14 years…but rise on way

And the Daily Star says “NASA boffins” have lost a spacecraft worth £1 billion after they “fiddled with the aerial”.