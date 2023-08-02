Missing man who fell into river after ‘altercation’ is named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing man who fell into river after ‘altercation’ is named

By Press Association
Police are continuing to search for Sean Day, 29, who fell down an embankment into the River Wye in Hereford in the early hours of Saturday (PA/West Mercia Police)
A man who fell into a river prompting police to arrest three others on suspicion of murder has been named.

Sean Day, 29, fell down an embankment and went into the River Wye near Victoria Bridge in Hereford, in the early hours of Saturday morning, West Mercia Police said.

The police, West Mercia Search and Rescue and Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service are continuing searches of the river to try and find Sean after they were called to the scene just after midnight.

Three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident have been released on police bail while detectives continue to investigate what happened.

The men, aged 34, 28 and 24, were arrested when new information was received that Mr Day had allegedly been involved in an altercation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the Quay Street or Castle Green area of Hereford between the hours of 10.30pm on Friday July 28 and 12.30am on Saturday July 29 who may have seen or heard a disturbance or person in distress near to the riverside to get in contact.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters said: “As our inquiries continue, we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area late on Friday night and shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, in particular anyone who may have witnessed or heard a disturbance near to the riverbank.”