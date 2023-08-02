Husband admits murdering schoolteacher wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Husband admits murdering schoolteacher wife

By Press Association
Kathryn Iyayi, known as Katy Harris, was a teacher at a school in Derby (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Kathryn Iyayi, known as Katy Harris, was a teacher at a school in Derby (Derbyshire Police/PA)

A man has admitted on the second day of his trial to murdering his schoolteacher wife.

Conrad Iyayi was on trial for the murder of his wife, Kathryn, known as Katy Harris, at Derby Crown Court, having already admitted manslaughter.

But on Wednesday, Iyayi, 46, admitted to murdering his wife, by stabbing her seven times in the chest in the early hours of February 6 last year at their home in Oak Crescent, Littleover, Derby.

He will be sentenced at the same court on August 18.

Informing the court of Mr Iyayi’s decision, his barrister, Amjad Malik KC, said: “Yesterday afternoon, after court ended, I went to see Mr Iyayi and he indicated what he wished to do, and this morning I have gone through the process with him.

“Mr Iyayi wishes to plead guilty to murder and in these circumstances, the jury has been kept waiting, but for good reason.”

Thanking the jury for their service, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “It is difficult for a defendant to come to the decision that they have done something as large as committing an offence of murder, which you would have been told involves an intention to kill.

“Sometimes it takes a while to come to terms with what you have done.”

Mr Malik asked the court for the case to be adjourned for a “significant” period of time so reports could be prepared but acknowledged “there is only one sentence in this case”.

Ms Harris, a teacher at St Clare’s School in Mickleover, was described as “loving, compassionate, forgiving, loyal and creative” by her children in a statement released last year.

In a joint tribute, released on what would have been Ms Harris’s 53rd birthday on March 1 last year, her children Alexa, then 28, Phoebe, then 23 and Theo, then 11, said: “She was an advocate for young people and believed in everyone’s potential, always encouraging them to be their best selves.

“She was incredibly supportive and efficient and she dedicated her life to her children.

“The loss of our mother is the most sudden and tragic event we will experience in our lives.

“Although a victim in this circumstance, our mother was not a victim in life.

“Katy was a fearless woman, she spoke her mind and stood up for herself and others.

“The pain that we feel now that our mother has been taken from us is indescribable, however, we will move forward as a family with the spirit of our mum with us forever.”

Iyayi, who remained silent and bowed his head throughout the hearing, was remanded in custody.