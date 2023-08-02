Allegations that senior police officer took LSD dismissed by tribunal panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Allegations that senior police officer took LSD dismissed by tribunal panel

By Press Association
Commander Julian Bennett arrives at a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing (Lucy North/PA)
Commander Julian Bennett arrives at a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing (Lucy North/PA)

Allegations that a senior police officer who drew up an anti-drugs strategy for the Metropolitan Police took LSD and magic mushrooms have been dismissed by a tribunal panel.

Commander Julian Bennett, who has been in the force since 1976, is accused of smoking cannabis daily – including before breakfast and going to work – and that allegation is still before the tribunal.

He is also said to have failed to provide a urine sample for a drugs test and lied about why.

The allegations about the officer taking magic mushrooms on holiday in France and LSD at a party were “hearsay” allegations made by Hugo Pereria – who lived with the complainant Sheila Gomes and Mr Bennett in late 2019.

The hearing has been told Mr Pereria “always lied” but Ms Gomes claimed this was only when he was asked if he had used drugs.

Panel chairman Akbar Khan said: “The panel takes the view that she (Ms Gomes) wasn’t particularly qualifying about what he (Mr Pereria) lied about… and that he lied and lied as he wished.

“The panel can’t conclude, on the balance of probabilities, that Commander Bennett had taken LSD and magic mushrooms.

“Those allegations are stopped or dismissed by this panel.”

Commander Julian Bennett outside a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing at Palestra House, south-east London
Commander Julian Bennett outside a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing at Palestra House, south-east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Earlier on Wednesday, Detective Constable Keith Handley told the hearing a decision was taken not to conduct door-to-door inquiries asking neighbours whether they could smell cannabis.

It was also decided that no application for a warrant to search the address should be made.

Checks were conducted to see if there was any information or intelligence on the address using a police computer system.

Mr Bennett’s lawyer John Beggs KC asked the officer: “Do you agree with me that not all reasonable lines of inquiry had been followed?”

He replied: “Yes.”

He also compared the case to that of Liam Allan, who was falsely accused of rape until the case collapsed in 2017 due to police mistakes handling his mobile phone messages. He has made the comparison before.

Mr Bennett wrote the force’s drugs strategy for 2017-21 as a commander for territorial policing.

The document, called Dealing With The Impact Of Drugs On Communities, set up plans to raise “awareness of the impact of drug misuse”.

Freedom of information requests showed Mr Bennett presided over 74 police misconduct hearings involving 90 officers between June 2010 and February 2012.

Out of the hearings involving Mr Bennett, 56 officers were dismissed – more than three quarters.

He chaired 69 hearings during that time and two officers were dismissed for drugs misuse, the figures showed.

Mr Bennett is accused of breaching the force’s professional standards for discreditable conduct three times, honesty and integrity twice and orders and instructions once.

His actions are alleged to have amounted to gross misconduct.

He denies the allegations and has been suspended on full pay since July 2021.

The tribunal continues.

Mr Bennett is expected to give evidence on Thursday.