What the papers say – August 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 3

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s comments about NHS strikes, the actions of his ministers and the latest legal issues for Donald Trump feature heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

There is little agreement on the main story of the day but political turmoil on both sides of the Atlantic occupy many of the headlines.

Mr Sunak’s comments about a “final” pay offer to striking doctors on a radio phone-in lead the Daily Express, which calls it a “blunt ultimatum”.

But the Daily Mirror has a very different take on his remarks, calling his claim that the strikes are to blame for waiting lists “offensive”.

The Metro also concentrates on what it calls a “difficult radio phone-in”, surmising there will be no election soon as it says he dodged questions about the date.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is the focus of The Times with an interview in which he says over-50s looking for work “should widen ideas” about jobs and consider roles traditionally filled by younger people.

The Daily Telegraph reports Welsh secretary David TC Davies is facing an investigation by Gwent Police over language used in a leaflet about a proposed traveller site in his Monmouth constituency.

Another political figure facing legal issues makes the front page of The Guardian, which says the US is facing a clash between “the justice system and a volatile presidential election” following the latest charges against former president Donald Trump.

The Financial Times also leads on Mr Trump, saying his legal team is fighting the push for a speedy trial ahead of next November’s election.

A picture of Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska dominates the front page of The Independent as she gives an interview warning the world “must never lose interest in the war” and that a Russian victory would be the “worst-case scenario for humanity”.

The Daily Mail says green power firm Drax is “taking us for fools” over payouts to customers.

And the Daily Star says a “boffin” has vowed to share evidence of aliens with readers in the next month.