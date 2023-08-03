Waves getting bigger off California’s coast as planet warms, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Waves getting bigger off California’s coast as planet warms, research suggests

By Press Association
Large waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, California, in January (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Waves are getting bigger and surf at least 13ft (about four metres) tall is becoming more common off California’s coast as the planet warms, according to innovative new research that tracked the increasing height from historical data gathered over the past 90 years.

Oceanographer Peter Bromirski, from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, used the unusual method of analysing seismic records dating back to 1931 to measure the change in wave height.

When waves ricochet off the shore, they collide with incoming waves and cause a ripple of energy through the seafloor that can be picked up by seismographs designed to detect earthquakes.

The greater the impact, the taller the wave is.

Until now, scientists relied on a network of buoys from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that collect data on wave height along US coasts, but that data along the California coast only went back to 1980.

“Until I stumbled upon this data set, it was almost impossible to make that comparison with any kind of reliability,” Mr Bromirski said.

To go back further, Mr Bromirski gathered a team of undergraduate students to analyse daily seismic readings covering decades of winters.

It was a slow, painstaking process that took years and involved digitising drums of paper records.

But he said it was important in learning how things have changed over nearly a century along California’s coast.

They found that average winter wave heights have grown by as much as a foot since 1970, when global warming is believed to have begun accelerating.

Swells at least 13ft tall are also happening a lot more often, occurring at least twice as often between 1996 and 2016 than from 1949 to 1969.

Mr Bromirski was also surprised to find extended periods of exceptionally low wave heights prior to about 1970 and none of those periods since.

Powerful waves batter the Capitola Wharf after the storm destroyed a section of the structure in January in Capitola, California
Powerful waves batter the Capitola Wharf after a storm destroyed a section of the structure in January in Capitola, California (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

“Erosion, coastal flooding, damage to coastal infrastructure is, you know, something that we’re seeing more frequently than in the past,” Mr Bromirski said.

“And, you know, combined with sea level rise, bigger waves mean that is going to happen more often.”

Changes in waves are showing up in other ways, too.

“There’s about twice as many big wave events since 1970 as there was prior to 1970,” Mr Bromirski said.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, adds to the evidence that climate change is causing massive shifts in the world’s oceans.

Other studies have shown waves are not only getting taller but also more powerful.

Damage from intense storms and massive surf is already playing out.

This winter, California’s severe storms and giant waves collapsed bluffs, damaged piers and flooded parts of the state’s picturesque Highway 1.

Mr Bromirski said that is a harbinger of the future.

Scientists say global warming may even be accelerating, ushering in even bigger waves.

As sea levels rise and storms intensify, bigger waves will cause more flooding in coastal communities, erode away beaches, trigger landslides and destabilise remaining bluffs, Mr Bromirski said.

These issues are of particular concern along the California coast, where sea cliffs have already started crumbling and brought down homes in recent years.

Because of sea level rise, projections at the end of the 21st century indicate even moderate waves might cause damage comparable to that of extreme weather events, according to the study.

Oceanographer Gary Griggs, at the University of California Santa Cruz, said while a jump of a foot in wave height over more than 50 years is not huge, the findings are consistent with what scientists know is happening to the world’s oceans as they warm: they are becoming increasingly violent due to more extreme storms and wreaking havoc along coasts.

Mr Griggs, who was not involved in the research, said it adds to growing scientific data showing how fast the world is warming and how quickly seas are rising.

“We know hurricanes are more intense and last longer, and now we’ve got, you know, waves increasing in power. So those are all consistent,” he said.

“The challenge … is sort of how to really respond to that.”