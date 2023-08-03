Warnings issued for heavy rain and wind this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warnings issued for heavy rain and wind this weekend

By Press Association
Weather warnings have been issued for southern coasts (James Manning/PA)
Weather warnings have been issued for southern coasts (James Manning/PA)

Gusts of up to 65mph are set to batter coasts as ferry and rail passengers are warned of cancellations and delays.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of England and Wales from 6am on Saturday until 9pm the same day.

Boat crossings on the Irish sea in the morning and the English Channel in the afternoon will likely be hit by the turbulent wind conditions as prolonged rain is also forecast.

Parts of South Wales and south-west England could see gusts of up to 50mph while coastal areas are at risk of 60-65mph wind speeds, the weather service said.

A separate yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued for Northern Ireland which begins at 12am on Saturday and ends at 12pm the same day.

This could mean flooding of train tracks and homes along with power cuts and road closures, according to the Met Office.

Gusts of 30 to 35mph are likely, while wind speeds of up to 50mph could also hit the east near coastal areas.

Over the last week, some of parts of the UK have seen flooding and train delays.

Between 25mm and 30mm of rain fell across parts of the north east of England on Wednesday, while areas in London saw about 20mm, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, the south coast was battered with 45-50mph winds, as the Needles on the Isle of Wight saw 60mph gusts.

Approximately a square mile in Wembley, north-west London, was left under one-metre deep flood water, with firefighters called to rescue a man from a van and evacuate 19 people.

The Environment Agency had 21 flood alerts in England on Thursday including in areas of Dorset, Northumberland, Suffolk and Essex.