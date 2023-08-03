‘Kind, whole-hearted and genuine teenager’ remembered after tragic crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Kind, whole-hearted and genuine teenager’ remembered after tragic crash

By Press Association
The funeral procession of Kiea McCann (Liam McBurney/PA)
The funeral procession of Kiea McCann (Liam McBurney/PA)

A teenager who died with her best friend on the way to their school’s Debs ball has been described as a “kind, whole-hearted, genuine” girl who “respected others irrespective of race and creed”.

A funeral mass for Kiea McCann, 17, who died in a road crash with her “soul friend” Dlava Mohamed, 16, was held at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones, Co Monaghan.

At the same time, a funeral for Dlava took place at a mosque in Dublin.

Students from Largy College and principal Sharon Magennis were among mourners who lined the steps of the church in Clones, while motorcycles revved in tribute to the racing fan ahead of the arrival of the hearse topped with floral tributes.

Co. Monaghan crash
Motorcycle riders and local motorcycle club members outside the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones pay their respects at the funeral of Kiea McCann (Liam McBurney/PA)

Many among Kiea’s family and loved ones wore light blue T-shirts – bearing a photograph of the teenager wearing her red formal dress – as they walked behind the hearse.

Representatives for Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined the local community in the pews, as well as the Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher Ian Ellis

There was a pause for silence for those who were injured in the crash.

Father John Chester said the deaths of the teenagers “shocked and saddened the nation”.

Delivering his homily, Fr Chester said Kiea had been looking forward to a career in child care.

He said many had been reflecting on how popular Kiea was among her friends.

“She had a great sense of humour, pleasantly mischievous and innocent,” he told mourners.

Co. Monaghan crash
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Kiea McCann after her funeral service at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones (Liam McBurney/PA)

“She, like her peers, was rarely off the iPhone keeping in touch. She kicked football with her close circle of friends, played pool, enjoyed music and the weekend discos.

“Kiea was kind, whole-hearted, genuine. She respected others irrespective of race and creed.”

Fr Chester said the two girls would have been “most proud” of how the “deeply united” community in Clones had come together, with streets lined by people paying their respects.

“Family was hugely important to Kiea, she was a very family oriented girl who was everybody’s favourite, and our hearts are broken, not only for Kiea and Dlava, but for all of those left behind after this terrible tragedy,” he added.

Co. Monaghan crash
The Order of Service for the funeral of Kiea McCann at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones (Liam McBurney/PA)

The priest went on to pay tribute to Dlava as a “gorgeous soul who radiated goodness”.

“The college community is heartbroken. It is a tragedy that, along with their families, the management, staff and fellow students, will not get to see these amazing young women express the full potential of their kind spirits and abundance of gifts,” he said.

Following the service, mourners carried single white roses as they followed the hearse to  Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery where Kiea was laid to rest.