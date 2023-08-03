Zoo welcomes rare jaguar in effort to protect ‘remarkable’ species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zoo welcomes rare jaguar in effort to protect ‘remarkable’ species

By Press Association
A rare jaguar named Inka has arrived at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Chester Zoo has welcomed a two-year-old rare jaguar named Inka as part of a special programme to protect the “remarkable” species.

The female jaguar has moved from The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent after she was selected as a fitting companion for Chester Zoo’s resident male jaguar, Napo.

Experts at the zoo believe Inka’s arrival will help to shine a spotlight on a European-wide programme that is working to ensure a healthy population of jaguars in the continent’s major conservation zoos.

Dave Hall, team manager of carnivores at Chester Zoo, said: “Inka is a strikingly beautiful, bold and confident young jaguar and she’s quickly taken to her new surroundings.

“We hope the two of them will go to form a strong and meaningful bond, and the early signs are positive.”

Mr Hall said jaguars are “remarkable animals and the two of them together will help us to raise more much-needed awareness of the survival challenges that they face in the wild”.

Conservationists say the jaguar is facing an uncertain future as several threats, including habitat loss, illegal hunting and conflict with humans, cause numbers in the wild to decline.

Paul Bamford, regional field programmes manager for the Americas at Chester Zoo, said: “Deforestation and habitat fragmentation are reducing jaguar populations across their range.”

He explained that a large proportion of deforestation in Latin America is driven by industrial agriculture, primarily for soy, oil palm and cattle production.

He added: “In our role as consumers, we are unwittingly contributing to the destruction of nature on our planet.

“At Chester Zoo we are working to influence policy, both in the UK and internationally, to address this.

“We are supporting efforts to improve production standards and legislation so that deforestation is minimised, or eliminated for good, and wildlife can live safely alongside productive areas.

“The goal is to create a deforestation-free economy, in which countries are able to meet their development needs sustainably.

“If we can break the link between habitat loss and production, then we have the opportunity [to] secure a future for people and wildlife.”

Jaguars are the largest big cat found in the Americas and have the most powerful bite of all the big cats.