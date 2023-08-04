What the papers say – August 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 4

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Another rise in interest rates and a protest by Greenpeace at the home of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Former US president Donald Trump is pictured on several front pages as he appeared in court in Washington on fresh federal charges, but domestic issues take centre stage.

The Independent has a stark message about the latest interest rate hike, saying borrowers face “at least two more years” of “mortgage pain” with the Bank of England predicting a flatlining economy.

“Mortgage pain” is also the message in the i, which says six million households will be hit by the increase for three more years in the battle to bring down inflation.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s comments on the situation are the focus of The Times as he says the country is stuck in a “low-growth trap” with little prospect of a cut in increase rates before the next election.

The Financial Times says the rise to 5.25% means a 15-year high and adds to the warnings that the economy is “not yet at turning point”.

The Guardian runs a picture of Greenpeace activists on the roof of Mr Sunak’s North Yorkshire home, while it leads on the Prime Minister coming under pressure from MPs to cut taxes and provide support for the housing market after the latest rise in interest rates.

The protest against oil, which saw the activists wrap Mr Sunak’s home in black fabric, dominates the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Express, which both ask how such an incident could happen.

The Metro also gives over much of its front page to the rooftop protest, calling it a “Despicaboil Sunak stunt”.

The Prime Minister and his family are pictured smiling on holiday in California on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which focuses on his plans to increase the amount of private sector involvement in the NHS in a bid to cut record backlogs.

The Daily Mirror summons memories of former Tory cabinet minister Norman Tebbit’s “on yer bike” in search of work advice as it says work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is “out of touch” over his comments urging people over-50s to deliver takeaways.

And the Daily Star offers a warning to sun worshippers that too much can lead to baldness.