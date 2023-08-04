What the papers say – August 4

Another rise in interest rates and a protest by Greenpeace at the home of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Former US president Donald Trump is pictured on several front pages as he appeared in court in Washington on fresh federal charges, but domestic issues take centre stage.

The Independent has a stark message about the latest interest rate hike, saying borrowers face “at least two more years” of “mortgage pain” with the Bank of England predicting a flatlining economy.

“Mortgage pain” is also the message in the i, which says six million households will be hit by the increase for three more years in the battle to bring down inflation.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s comments on the situation are the focus of The Times as he says the country is stuck in a “low-growth trap” with little prospect of a cut in increase rates before the next election.

The Financial Times says the rise to 5.25% means a 15-year high and adds to the warnings that the economy is “not yet at turning point”.

The Guardian runs a picture of Greenpeace activists on the roof of Mr Sunak’s North Yorkshire home, while it leads on the Prime Minister coming under pressure from MPs to cut taxes and provide support for the housing market after the latest rise in interest rates.

The protest against oil, which saw the activists wrap Mr Sunak’s home in black fabric, dominates the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Express, which both ask how such an incident could happen.

The Metro also gives over much of its front page to the rooftop protest, calling it a “Despicaboil Sunak stunt”.

The Prime Minister and his family are pictured smiling on holiday in California on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which focuses on his plans to increase the amount of private sector involvement in the NHS in a bid to cut record backlogs.

The Daily Mirror summons memories of former Tory cabinet minister Norman Tebbit’s “on yer bike” in search of work advice as it says work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is “out of touch” over his comments urging people over-50s to deliver takeaways.

And the Daily Star offers a warning to sun worshippers that too much can lead to baldness.