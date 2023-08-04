Police appeal after man dies from head injury in Enfield

Police are appealing for information after a man died from a head injury in Enfield, north London.

Officers believe Ibrahim Pertek, 52, may have been assaulted during a robbery in an alley next to Wood Green library at about 1.10am on July 16, the Metropolitan Police said.

The alley leads from Wood Green High Road to Caxton Road.

Officers were called to the scene at 2.50am and found Mr Pertek with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin said they believe Mr Pertek was seen by people before being injured.

“We are asking for anyone who was around the area of Wood Green High Road at this time to contact police, particularly any motorist who was passing while using a dash cam,” he said.

“We believe Mr Pertek was seen by people prior to him being injured, and we want those people to come forward and speak to us.

“We are releasing a photo of Mr Pertek and I would ask people to look at it carefully and contact police if you remember seeing him.

“If you have any information that could assist, please come forward, it could help police and Mr Pertek’s family understand what happened that night.

“Officers will be conducting a witness appeal in the area of Wood Green High Road on Saturday August 5 from 10pm, if you wish to speak to police in person.”