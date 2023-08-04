Family of father-of-six who died at holiday park in ‘difficult return’ for vigil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of father-of-six who died at holiday park in ‘difficult return’ for vigil

By Press Association
Michael McDonagh (second from right) along with his wife Winnie and children including Stephanie. (McDonagh family/PA)
A family is making a “really difficult” return to an East Sussex holiday park to hold a vigil one year on from a father-of-six’s death.

Michael McDonagh, who was living in London, was on holiday with his family at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands when he died aged 53 in August last year following an altercation with a group of people.

Sussex Police arrested seven people after the incident, with six bailed and one released with no further action, and the investigation is ongoing.

Michael McDonagh
His daughter Stephanie McDonagh told the PA news agency that her family thought they would never be able to return to the area and said the gathering in his memory at 1pm on Saturday outside the park will be “really difficult”.

She said: “It’s probably the worst year of our lives, as anyone could imagine, and it’s been an extremely difficult year for everyone.

“Obviously, we know what’s happened to dad, we know that he’s not with us any more, but understanding that and processing that is completely different.

“You still expect to see him, you still expect to see him walk through the door, you still pull out your phone, and try to call him.”

The 31-year-old solicitor described Mr McDonagh as “the glue that held” their family together and an “upbeat” father who had a sense of adventure that saw him zip-line and cliff dive a few months prior to his death.

She said: “Dad was such a family man and he always put his family first and sort of every decision he made was for his family.

“He’s the one that pushed us to achieve things, that we thought we could never achieve.”

Ms McDonagh also spoke of how it is “really hard to come to terms” with her father going to miss out on grandchildren being born and family celebrations.

She said: “It feels like we’re going through the biggest thing in our lives and the biggest problem in our lives and the one person you want to talk to about it, he’s not there for it.”

The family hopes the candlelit vigil, described as a peaceful gathering that will be open to the public, will raise awareness and encourage any witnesses to help the police with their investigations along with honouring him.

Parkdean Camber Sands in East Sussex. (ResilienceUAV / Alamy Stock Photo)
She said: “Dad had his wife and six children and his two grandchildren but the effect he had on his extended family and friends is massive.

“It’s not just his family that were affected by his death. There’s so many other people that still want answers.”

Sussex Police Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “We have been conducting a thorough, complex investigation into the death of Michael McDonagh since the tragic events of 6 August 2022.

“Our thoughts remain with Michael’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers while we search for the answers they deserve.

“A dedicated team has completed a painstaking review of CCTV footage and taken more than 150 statements as we look to establish the full facts of what happened that evening.

“Six people arrested on suspicion of Michael’s murder have been released under investigation, while a seventh person who had been arrested has been released with no further action.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses, or people with relevant video footage, to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Molton.”