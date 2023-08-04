Six held in Romania and London as part of human trafficking investigation

Six people in London and Romania have been held as part of a police investigation into human trafficking using “loverboy tactics” to lure women into prostitution.

On Friday morning, 133 officers took part in raids in the two countries and six people suspected of being victims of modern slavery were found in London.

The Metropolitan Police believe an organised crime network is using male recruiters in Romania to pretend to be boyfriends to potential victims before trafficking them to London for use in the sex trade.

Cash seized during raids in the two countries (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 24-year-old man, who was wanted on a UK court warrant, was arrested and taken into custody in north London.

Five people have been detained for questioning by Romanian officers for alleged human trafficking offences.

Cash, watches, vehicles and firearms were seized as part of the raids in the country.

Detective inspector Melanie Lillywhite, from the Met central specialist crime’s modern slavery unit, said the gang’s operations have been “disrupted”.

She added that the recruiting and grooming of women for “exploitation is still happening across London and the UK” and hundreds of modern slavery victims are found each year.

Two watches which were seized by police during the investigation (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The people found on Friday will be safeguarded and supported by the charity Justice and Care and specialist officers from the Met Police.

As part of the investigation, which involved co-operation with European agencies Europol and Eurojust, 12 warrants in Romania and three in north London were issued.

Ms Lillywhite also said that victims of modern slavery work in construction, on farms, cannabis factories, car washes, barbers and nail bars and appealed to the public for information.

She said: “Victims are often told the police and authorities in the UK are not to be trusted and with limited English are unable to seek help, even if they want to.

“We believe there are victims of modern slavery in every borough across London and the public may encounter them every day, possibly without realising.”