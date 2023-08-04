Jacob Crouch’s mother Gemma Barton ‘failed to face up’ to signs of abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacob Crouch’s mother Gemma Barton ‘failed to face up’ to signs of abuse

By Press Association
Gemma Barton has been jailed for 10 years (Derbyshire Police/PA)
The mother of a murdered 10-month-old boy “failed to face up” to clear signs of abuse at the hands of his stepfather, a judge said.

Gemma Barton “did nothing” to protect Jacob Crouch from abuse at the hands of her stepfather, Craig Crouch, Mr Justice Kerr said while sentencing her on Friday.

Barton, 33, was jailed for 10 years for causing or allowing Jacob’s death and a count of child cruelty at Derby Crown Court, while Crouch, 39, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

The judge said that while he accepted Barton was the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of “domineering, aggressive, boastful and arrogant” Crouch, she did not stop his abuse of Jacob out of “misplaced affection”.

He said: “You, Miss Barton, noticed the bruises and did nothing to protect him from suffering these injuries.

“You either knew or should have known the risk to Jacob from Mr Crouch, and did nothing to protect him from it.

“I am sure you knew that Jacob’s plight was serious. You failed to take such steps that you reasonably should have been expected to have undertaken.

“The evidence was there to see, but you failed to face up to it.”

Barton wept throughout the sentencing hearing, which was told Jacob would have survived his multiple injuries had she or Crouch sought medical help sooner.

Jacob Crouch
Jacob Crouch was a ‘happy, smiley, bubbly baby’, Mr Justice Kerr said (Derbyshire Police/PA)

Instead, Jacob was left to die from a fatal infection resulting from a traumatic bowel injury caused by Crouch, who was also found guilty of three counts of child cruelty.

Jacob also had 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and multiple internal injuries, sustained at the family home in Linton, Derbyshire, in the months and weeks prior to his death.

Mr Justice Kerr said Crouch had caused “acute physical and mental suffering” on the youngster, who endured a “culture of cruelty”.

Speaking outside Derby Crown Court following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Paul Bullock, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said the case was “particularly harrowing”.

Craig Crouch
Craig Crouch inflicted ‘intense and prolonged harm’ on Jacob, the judge said (Derbyshire Police/PA)

He said: “While no sentence can bring Jacob back, we hope today’s sentence brings the families some closure on what has been a horrific two-and-a-half years.

“I’d like to thank them for the respectful and dignified manner in which they have conducted themselves throughout the trial.

“Our condolences remain with them.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who has been involved in this particularly harrowing case.

“They have all helped secure justice for Jacob in a compassionate, professional and diligent manner that has meant a dangerous individual can cause no further harm.”

As well as being jailed for life for murder, Crouch was given concurrent eight-year, six-year and one-year sentences for three counts of child cruelty.

Andrew Baxter, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor at Crown Prosecution Service East Midlands, said: “Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch were Jacob’s parents. Their role was to keep him safe and care for him.

“Tragically his life was cut short by violence and abuse. Jacob’s short life was one of pain and suffering, all the result of these defendants’ intolerance of his basic needs and Craig Crouch’s inexplicable desire for ‘discipline’.

“Both of them completely neglected their legal and moral duty to protect a child in their care.

“Instead of nurturing Jacob, Crouch murdered him and Barton knew what was happening but did nothing to protect him from harm.

“The fact they behaved in this way towards a child so young makes their conduct all the more horrifying.

“Today’s sentences are a reflection on that violent behaviour and their callous disregard for the wellbeing of anyone other than themselves.

“Everyone who has been involved in this case has been deeply moved by the tragic circumstances of Jacob’s death and his home life leading up to it.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jacob’s remaining family and loved ones and everyone affected by Barton and Crouch’s actions.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “The trial of Jacob Crouch’s mother and stepfather revealed shocking and deeply upsetting details of child abuse.

“Jacob’s short life was marked by sustained cruelty and violence, and our hearts go out to his wider family and the community where this terrible crime took place.

“Jacob was one of 36 children who died in England following abuse and maltreatment at home in 2020.

“For large parts of the year, due to lockdowns, children were cut off from their usual support systems and the wider community, making those at risk of abuse more vulnerable to serious harm.

“We would urge anyone who has concerns for a child’s safety to contact the relevant authorities or the NSPCC Helpline, which provides free and confidential help and advice.”