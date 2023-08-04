Meghan celebrates her 42nd birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Meghan celebrates her 42nd birthday

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her 42nd birthday but the milestone did not feature on royal social media accounts.

Meghan has been living in California with husband Harry and their two children for more than three years, since the couple stepped down as working royals for a life a personal and financial freedom in March 2020.

The royal family’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, did not post a birthday message for the duchess for the second year running.

Usually just working members of the monarchy are recognised on royal social media channels.

Invictus Games Reception – The Hague
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales marked Meghan’s 41st birthday last year, but there were no posts on Friday celebrating her August 4 anniversary.

Meghan was photographed a few days ahead of her birthday leaving a restaurant with Harry in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California where they have established a new life for themselves and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The duke and duchess made headlines earlier this week when they called young innovators and campaigners to congratulate them on being awarded a share of a multimillion-dollar prize to boost their efforts.

Harry and Meghan rang some of the 26 recipients who will receive the financial award from the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund – and joked their kids were “incredibly grateful”.