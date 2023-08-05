Four arrests after teenager dies in Bournemouth town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Four arrests after teenager dies in Bournemouth town centre

By Press Association
A generic stock photo of police tape outside a crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
A generic stock photo of police tape outside a crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old man died following a fight in Bournemouth.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been badly injured after a fight in the Lower Gardens park.

The victim, who has not been named but was from the town, died at the scene.

His family and the coroner have been notified.

Four 18-year-old men, one from the town, two from the Portsmouth area and one from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four arrests have been made (David Cheskin/PA)
Four arrests have been made (David Cheskin/PA)

Superintendent Gavin House of Dorset Police said: “Very sadly a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“A full and detailed investigation is under way into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

“Bournemouth Square and a large area of the Lower Gardens have been cordoned off to enable officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

Contact the force online or on 101 quoting incident number 5:58.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.