Thousands of trees to be planted to mark King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Thousands of trees to be planted to mark King’s coronation

By Press Association
A person walking through woodland (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A person walking through woodland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thousands of trees will be planted to mark the King’s coronation, the Government has announced.

A new £2.5 million fund was launched on Saturday to help councils create green spaces and “connect communities with nature as a permanent reminder of the coronation”.

The initiative celebrates Charles’s passion for nature and the environment, which manifested itself in the many patronages for wildlife and conservation charities he held during his time as Prince of Wales.

Projects include free or subsidised tree schemes managed by councils, grants for farmers to plant trees on agricultural land and money for small tree nurseries.

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, during a walk between Clattinger Farm and Lower Moor Farm near Malmesbury, Wiltshire
Charles, then the Prince of Wales, during a walk between Clattinger Farm and Lower Moor Farm near Malmesbury, Wiltshire (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Funding for communities and groups to plant orchards and for the planting of trees using the Miyawaki method, which involves careful soil preparation to rapidly plant dense native woodlands that are usually the size of a tennis court, will also be available.

The initiative will help meet targets to treble tree planting rates by the next election and ensure 16.5% of land area is under tree cover by 2050, the Government said.

Applications for grants of £10,000 to £50,000 opened on Saturday for county, district and city councils in England.

Other groups such as parish councils and housing associations should contact their local authority if they want to be involved.

The fund will be open for five weeks until September 11.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Building on the launch of the first Coronation Woodlands this year, I am delighted that communities across the country will be able to create new spaces to enjoy trees which will serve as a permanent reminder of His Majesty’s coronation in their local areas.

“These new trees will mark His Majesty’s passion for trees and woodlands and deliver a range of benefits for the natural environment – from carbon sequestration, to habitat creation and the boosting of human health and wellbeing.”

Forestry Commission chairman Sir William Worsley said: “I am delighted that today we are opening the Coronation Living Heritage Fund to commemorate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

“This will enable communities to grow new and diverse trees to enrich the environment in which people, wildlife, and nature coexist for generations to come.”

The announcement follows the launch of several initiatives to mark the coronation earlier this year.

They include the renaming of England’s longest national trail as the King Charles III England Coast Path, the launch of the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, and Forestry England’s creation of the first official Coronation Woodlands in April.