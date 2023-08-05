Police appeal after ‘various items’ left in park following Bournemouth murder

Detectives have appealed for information after a teenager died of a suspected stab wound following a fight in Bournemouth.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been stabbed during a fight in The Square in the town centre.

They say “various items”, including bits of clothing, were discarded in the Lower Gardens park by people fleeing the scene.

The 18-year-old victim, who has not been named but was from the town, died at the scene.

His family and the coroner have been notified.

Four 18-year-old men, one from the town, two from the Portsmouth area and one from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Four arrests have been made (David Cheskin/PA)

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family of the young man who sadly died in this incident.

“We have dedicated officers supporting the family and keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation at what must be a truly dreadful time for them.

“Our detailed investigation into the full circumstances of this incident remains ongoing and I would again urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who has captured any relevant images or footage on the evening of Friday into the early hours of Saturday to please upload it to our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal page that has been set up.

“A number of cordons remain in place around Bournemouth Square and the Lower Gardens and I would like to again thank members of the public, and particularly businesses impacted, for their patience and understanding.

“It is vital that we make every possible effort to ensure any available evidence is captured, so these cordons are absolutely vital to our investigation.

“This is a dynamic and fast flowing investigation that has seen a number of detectives called to duty and they are being assisted by colleagues from across the Force as we conduct a range of detailed inquiries.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and I would encourage members of the public to speak to officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any information or concerns.”

Contact the force on its Major Incident Public Portal page online or on 101 quoting occurrence number 55230122793 with information.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.