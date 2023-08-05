Volunteers wanted to live on remote island and count seals for annual survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteers wanted to live on remote island and count seals for annual survey

By Press Association
Two volunteers are needed for the annual seal survey (Lara Howe/PA)
The Manx Wildlife Trust is looking for two volunteers to live on a remote island off the south coast of the Isle of Man to count seals for the annual survey this autumn.

The volunteers will temporarily relocate to the Calf of Man, to conduct the yearly seal survey for nine weeks to get a better understanding of the seal population.

Manx Wildlife Trust said they need two enthusiastic volunteers to conduct the 11-week survey, which includes two weeks to complete a data analysis of the findings.

Applications are now open, with tasks including daily visits to pupping sites to count the number of births and photographing each adult seal, as well as each pup with its mother, to compare their images with an ID catalogue.

A baby seal
The volunteers will be responsible for daily visits to pupping sites (Lara Howe/PA)

The volunteers, who will be provided with accommodation on the Island, will also be responsible for recording the developmental stage of the seal pup and monitoring their mortality rate.

Dr Lara Howe, marine officer at Manx Wildlife Trust, said: “The Isle of Man is a jewel in the Irish sea for wildlife, whether that be marine or terrestrial.

“With its small size, it allows you to visit plenty of great locations and habitats and see a huge variety of species without traveling miles to do so.”

With its location in the gulf stream, the Isle of Man attracts a variety of marine life, including hundreds of seals, porpoises, whales and dolphins, as well as basking sharks, which can be seen from mid-May to the end of August.

Two seals sitting on a rock
The volunteers will be be provided with accommodation (Visit Isle of Man/PA)

The Manx shores and its surrounding islands are regarded as an ideal spot for the seal population to live, breed and raise pups.

According to the Manx Wildlife Trust, 40% of the Island is uninhabited, with 18 glens, 32 beaches and 95 miles of coastline and an abundance of marine life, birds and wildlife.

Applications for the volunteer positions, which offer a £40 weekly allowance towards food, close on August 18, with a start date in early September.