What the papers say – August 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 6

By Press Association
A range of stories feature across Sunday’s front pages (Peter Byrne/PA)
A range of stories feature across Sunday’s front pages (Peter Byrne/PA)

A striking picture of an emotional Helen Housby dominates the front page of the Sunday Times as the England netball team celebrates getting through to its first ever World Cup final.

The newspaper’s main front page story suggests Home Secretary Suella Braverman believes Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is now the biggest threat to Britain’s national security.

The Sunday Telegraph also focuses on security with the claim that Chinese electric cars imported to help Britain reach net zero targets could allow Beijing to spy on British citizens.

Ms Braverman also features on the Sunday Express front page which reports that she has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s “cronies” of trying to sabotage asylum laws.

The Independent alleges thousands of asylum claims are being removed from the system by the government after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to clear the backlog.

The Mail on Sunday reports analysis that says bosses of firms which have fuelled the cost-of-living crisis have raked in more than £100 million in pay and perks.

In the Sunday Mirror, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver backs calls for free school meals to be provided to struggling children all year round rather than just in term time.

An investigation by The Observer finds the majority of prisons are providing inadequate conditions or unacceptable treatment in a system which the newspaper says is in crisis.

On a lighter note, the Daily Star on Sunday jokes about Britain’s wet and windy summer by suggesting people will be “stunned” when sunshine and soaring temperatures arrive this week.