Triathletes fall ill after swimming competition off Wearside coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Triathletes fall ill after swimming competition off Wearside coast

By Press Association
About 2,000 people took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship series in Sunderland (/PA)
About 2,000 people took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship series in Sunderland (/PA)

At least 57 triathletes fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after taking part in swimming competitions off the Wearside coast, health officials have said.

About 2,000 people took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship series in Sunderland last weekend, which included a swim off the city’s Roker beach.

The UK Health Security Agency said it would send those with symptoms a questionnaire and ask them to send a sample for testing to determine the cause of the illness.

It said in a statement: “UKHSA’s north east health protection team is working with British Triathlon and Sunderland City Council following reports of diarrhoea and vomiting in a number of participants who took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland.

“Organisers of the event have written to all participants to ensure they are aware and to advise anyone with symptoms to seek medical advice. The risk to the wider public is very low.”

Environment Agency sampling at the beach in late July detected 39 times the amount of e-coli found in the water during typical readings.

E-coli is a bacterial infection that can cause stomach pain and bloody diarrhoea.

Australian triathlete Jake Birthwistle, who competed in the event, posted the Environment Agency’s results on Instagram and said he had felt ill after the event.

He said: “Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that’s what you get when you swim in shit. The swim should have been cancelled.

“At least I know now what got me and a bunch of other athletes who raced sick and ill. Well done and I hope you get better soon too.”

Another said: “That now explains why I spent Monday night with my head in the toilet after racing Sunday morning!”

The stretch of coastline where the swim took place has been at the centre of a long-running dispute between campaigners and the Government over sewage discharges.

The Environment Agency said water off the beach was classed as excellent last year based on samples taken in the previous four summers.

British Triathlon, the governing body for UK triathlons, told The Observer the agency’s sampling results were not published until after the weekend’s events and were outside the body of the water where its competitions took place.

It said its own testing results passed the required standards for the event.

Northumbrian Water insisted there have been no sewage discharges at the beach since 2021.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We routinely sample and monitor bathing waters, including at Roker, to provide information for bathers and support our ongoing work to improve their condition.

“The beaches at Roker and Seaburn were both classified as ‘excellent’ last year based on samples taken throughout the season from May to September over the last four years.

“Temporary dips in water quality can be caused by several factors, including heavy rain.

“We will continue to investigate pollution sources and drive improvements to ensure cleaner and healthier waters for people to enjoy.”

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “We have had no discharges from any of our assets that might negatively impact water quality at either Roker or the neighbouring Whitburn North bathing water since October 2021.

“Both bathing waters were designated as ‘excellent’ in the latest Defra classifications and sampling to date in the current season indicate this high quality is being maintained.”

British Triathlon has been contacted for comment.