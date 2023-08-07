What the papers say – August 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 7

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Stories on the Government’s plans for migrants, the renting crisis and a laboratory preparing for the next pandemic feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express say businesses who hire migrants illegally could face severe fines of up to £60,000.

Migrants could be sent to Ascension Island if the Rwanda deportation plan is stopped, according to the Daily Mail.

The Metro leads with Labour saying they would temporarily house migrants on barges if they win the next election.

The Independent says renters are paying nearly four times more than homeowners on housing, with millions of people spending at least half of their income on rent.

The i features a story on a laboratory in Porton Down that has started developing vaccines to prepare for another viral outbreak.

Meanwhile, analysis from the Financial Times shows European companies have lost £100 billion in their operations in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine last year.

The Daily Mirror shares its poll results on dangerous dogs, with 74% of readers demanding tougher action to stop deadly attacks.

The Guardian reports that the most lucrative media and consultancy work goes to the Tories, mainly driven by Boris Johnson’s earnings.

And, the Daily Star disagrees with Star Trek actor William Shatner, who believes aliens have not visited earth.