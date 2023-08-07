Jamboree relocation cost could affect UK Scouts for years, warns chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamboree relocation cost could affect UK Scouts for years, warns chief executive

Press Association
UK Scouts will face an impact on its activities for up to five years after spending £1 million evacuating youngsters from the world jamboree in South Korea amid a heatwave, the organisation’s chief executive has suggested.

Matt Hyde said the money used to move 4,500 Scouts and adult volunteers into hotels in the country’s capital Seoul was taken from its “reserves”.

UK Scouts had become increasingly concerned about the sanitation of the toilets at the jamboree site, as well as the availability of food, medical services and the “punishing heat”.

Temperatures rose to 35C at the World Scout Jamboree campsite near the south-western town of Buan, where more than 40,000 Scouts from around the world gathered for the 12-day event.

South Korean officials have now ordered an early departure of all participants as a typhoon threatens to sweep across the area.

The UK Scouts “jamboree journey” will now continue in Seoul and a programme of activities including trekking, bus tours and cultural exchanges has been organised with help from the British Embassy, Mr Hyde said.

The chief executive said he feels “let down” by the jamboree’s South Korean organisers.

He told the BBC: “We had commitments to those reserves that will of course mean that we can’t now do things that we wanted to do over the next three to five years.

“We feel let down by the organisers because we repeatedly raised some of these concerns before we went, and during, and we were promised things were going to be put in place and they weren’t.”

In a statement issued on Monday morning, Mr Hyde said the UK contingent will travel home from August 13 as originally planned.

“We’ve just relocated 4,500 young people and adult volunteers away from the jamboree site to here in Seoul,” he said.

“They’re all in hotel rooms. We were concerned about young people and adult volunteer safety.

“We were particularly concerned about sanitation and cleanliness of the toilets.

“We were worried about food.

“We were concerned about the heat – it’s punishingly hot here in Korea. We were concerned about the heat relief measures that have been put in place.

“We were also concerned about medical services.

“We’re disappointed in the organisers and the organisation. We do feel let down.

“I am truly inspired by the response of our adult volunteers and our young people.”

Scouts from 158 countries were attending the jamboree, which is hosted by a different nation every four years.