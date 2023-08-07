Man ‘aggressive and intimidating’ at protest against drag queen storytime event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ‘aggressive and intimidating’ at protest against drag queen storytime event

By Press Association
A protester was allegedly ‘aggressive and intimidating’ towards organisers and attendees at a drag queen story-telling event for children at Tate Britain, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard (James Manning/PA)
A protester was allegedly “aggressive and intimidating” towards organisers and attendees at a drag queen story-telling event for children at Tate Britain, a court has heard.

Lance O’Connor, of Plaistow, east London, has been accused of making a series of comments that were motivated by “hostility relating to sexual orientation and transgender identity”.

The 59-year-old denies using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause one of the gallery’s operations managers, Matthew Rowan, and police liaison officer Anderson De Santis harassment, alarm or distress.

He further denies an alternative charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Lance O’Connor arriving at court
Lance O’Connor arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court ahead of his trial (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Tate, in Millbank, central London, had been hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on February 11, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who was described on the gallery’s website as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

People demonstrating against the event were at the scene, as well as counter-protesters.

The prosecution told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday that the defendant, who identified himself as “Lance”, was part of a group of five people who went to Tate Britain to protest against the story-telling session.

The group were refused entry to the event after organisers decided on the day to only admit families with children wanting to attend, the court heard.

O’Connor was accused of being “aggressive and intimidating” towards Mr Rowan, who was standing outside the event doors, and of displaying the same behaviour to members of the public trying to attend.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said: “At one stage, when a mother and daughter attempted to enter the event room, the Crown say that the defendant said words to the effect of ‘They are indoctrinating children in there. There’s a man dressed as a woman and he is defending paedophiles’.

“The defendant, the Crown say, also said to Mr Rowan words to the effect of ‘Do you think it’s appropriate for a man to wear women’s clothing?’ and made further comments about grooming and paedophilia.”

Pc De Santis arrived at the scene after being notified of a “commotion” and heard the defendant make a comment about attendees indoctrinating young children into paedophilia.

And when the officer confronted O’Connor about the comment, the defendant allegedly confirmed that is what he said.

The court heard that O’Connor was arrested the same day for his “words and behaviour” and denied during police interviews that he said: “Gay people dressed as women are paedophiles.”

Mr Staton said: “The Crown’s case is that the defendant’s words and behaviour were abusive and insulting.

“They caused both Matthew Rowan and Pc De Santis harassment, alarm or distress.

“They were directed to all who were present at the scene, including those entering the event and both complainants in this case.

“The defendant had intention to cause harassment, alarm of distress to anyone attempting to participate in or indeed defend the holding of this event.”

Giving evidence, Mr Rowan, wearing a light grey suit, said he told the group the event was only for families with children and the man he believed to be O’Connor had replied saying one of the party “identified as a six-year-old”.

He called O’Connor’s demeanour “quite aggressive”.

“It felt like he was trying to intimidate his way into the event,” Mr Rowan said.

After O’Connor made the first alleged comment, Mr Rowan told the court: “At this point I informed Mr O’Connor that he had crossed the line from being rude into hate speech and we weren’t going to continue the conversation anymore.”

Asked how he felt after the interaction, the gallery operations manager said: “It was quite upsetting.

“To be in my place of work, which should be a safe place for everyone, to then have someone who is aggressive and filming me and trying to get a reaction out of me, it was very uncomfortable.

“As a gay man I felt very uncomfortable with the claims of indoctrination, grooming and talking about paedophilia as they are tropes that have been used against gay people, to my knowledge, growing up.”

He added that it “hurt” to hear those kinds of accusations because “those sort of things were said to me in the past in the ’80s as I was growing up”.

Pc De Santis told the court he was “very uncomfortable” and “alarmed” after hearing O’Connor’s initial comment.

Sundeep Pankhania, for O’Connor, said his client “does not hold any non-trans ideologies” and was protesting that day because of a “link” he believed existed between Aida H Dee and an alleged convicted paedophile – Darren Moore – whom the court heard is now dead.

The trial continues.