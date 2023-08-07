Wimbledon protesters appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon protesters appear in court

By Press Association
Two Just Stop Oil protesters who disrupted play at Wimbledon by covering Court 18 with with confetti and jigsaw pieces have appeared in court (Adam Davy/PA)
Two Just Stop Oil protesters who disrupted play at Wimbledon have appeared in court.

Deborah Wilde, 68, and Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, were arrested after running on to Court 18, where they threw confetti and jigsaw pieces during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro on July 5.

Wilde, a retired teacher from London, and Milner-Edwards, a retired musician from Manchester, accepted that they had gone on to the court but pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday to charges of aggravated trespass.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Simon Milner-Edwards was arrested by police after running on to the court (Andy Sims/PA)

Retired Anglican priest Reverend Susan Parfitt appeared at the same court on Monday for her part in a Just Stop Oil march through central London and around Parliament in May this year.

The 82-year-old climate activist was previously pictured climbing on to the roof of a DLR train at Shadwell station in October 2019 but was later acquitted.

Speaking at court, Rev Parfitt, from Bristol, accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of “throwing petrol on a burning planet” by approving more than 100 new fossil fuel licences in the North Sea.

She added: “I have to do everything I can to stop it.

“I have to do this. It is not I that is guilty, it is the Government.”

Rev Parfitt pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a condition of the Public Order Act as a procession participant on May 31 2023.

She will be tried by a district judge at City of London Magistrates’ Court in October, followed by Wilde and Milner-Edwards, who will face trial in November.