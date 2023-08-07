Hot air balloons scatter across Bristol skyline ahead of fiesta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Hot air balloons scatter across Bristol skyline ahead of fiesta

By Press Association
The balloons took off from Ashton Court Estate (Bristol International Balloon Fiesta/PA)
Dozens of hot air balloons scattered across the skyline of south-west England ahead of the 45th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

More than 20 balloons took part in a mass ascent at Ashton Court Estate, where the popular event takes place, at 6am on Monday morning.

Half a million visitors are expected to descend on Bristol as it plays host to Europe’s largest annual meeting of hot air balloons this week.

The balloons flew over Bristol towards Bath (Bristol International Balloon Fiesta/PA)
From Thursday to Sunday, more than 100 colourful hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes from across the world will attend the event.

Chris Allcock, chairman of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, told the PA news agency that the event would be packed with things to do including a new family day on the Friday.

Speaking after Monday’s launch, Mr Allcock said: “The weather was absolutely perfect, it was utterly still on the ground.

“I am told that it was something like seven knots at 1,500ft, which are great conditions. Once they got up there, they drifted across very very gradually.

“This gave the people riding in the balloons a great view but also people on the ground were able to enjoy seeing them as they moved across the city towards Bath.”

More than 20 balloons took part in the launch (Bristol International Balloon Fiesta/PA)
Mr Allcock said there would be a mass ascent on Thursday evening, followed by ascents at dawn and dusk throughout the fiesta.

Special shaped balloons – including Thomas the Tank Engine, Snow White and a Piggy Bank – will be inflated on Thursday afternoon.

Visitors to the festival will be able to meet balloon pilots and ask questions, as well as watch them take part in races to see which team can inflate their balloon the fastest.

There will be nightglows, in which the balloons are illuminated in time to music, on Thursday and Saturday evening.

Mr Allcock urged those wishing to attend the fiesta to purchase car parking and shuttle bus tickets in advance.

While the weather last year was too hot for balloons to take off during some schedule flights, Mr Allcock added that this year the forecast “looks truly excellent” for ballooning.