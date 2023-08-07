Met Office warns ‘unsettled’ conditions could return days after Storm Antoni

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Office warns ‘unsettled’ conditions could return days after Storm Antoni

By Press Association
A combine harvester gathers in a crop of corn on the Romney Marsh in Kent as farmers continue to dodge rain showers over the summer period (PA/Gareth Fuller)
The Met Office has warned there may only be a couple of days of warm weather following Storm Antoni before conditions become “unsettled” again heading into the weekend.

Storm Antoni saw 78mph winds hit the UK and trees blown down – blocking 100 miles of railway between Exeter and Penzance.

A danger to life alert had been issued for Saturday during the amber wind warning, which covered south-western areas of both England and Wales.

Summer weather August 5th 2023
People watch as waves crash against the shore in Portland, Dorset, as Storm Antoni hit parts of the UK (James Manning/PA Wire)

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Wilson told PA: “Weather warnings were enforced for Storm Antoni which came across the UK through Friday evening and into Saturday.

“That has all passed through and it has moved across towards the continent now so we’re not being dominated by Storm Antoni anymore.

“We have got this brief ridge of high pressure through Wednesday and Thursday bringing subtle conditions but then another area of low pressure moves in from the west which will be bringing more changeable conditions as we head towards the weekend.

“The position of the jet stream is allowing low pressure systems to be pushed towards the UK, which is why we’ve seen this unsettled theme through much of the summer so far.”

The forecaster said the southern half of the UK could see a “grey and murky day” on Tuesday before brighter conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rest of the UK is forecast to have a drier day on Tuesday with isolated showers mainly confined to the northern parts of Scotland.

The band of cloud and rain across the South is expected to clear its way eastward on Wednesday and temperatures could start to increase to highs of 23 or 24 degrees across the South-East.

Temperatures could then reach 26 or 27 degrees in southern parts of the UK on Thursday and the mercury is expected to stay above 20 degrees across most of the country.

But heavier showers and thunderstorms could appear in the north of the country as soon as Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Ms Wilson added: “Through Friday and into the weekend we are generally returning to that more unsettled theme that we’ve seen over the past couple of days with low pressure out to the north-west bringing outbreaks of rain and showers at times but with some dry interludes in between.”