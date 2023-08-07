British scout faced ‘disgusting’ conditions at jamboree campsite, says father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British scout faced ‘disgusting’ conditions at jamboree campsite, says father

By Press Association
Scout members prepare to leave the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Buan, South Korea (Na Bo-bae/Yonhap via AP/PA)
The father of a British scout who was evacuated from an international jamboree in South Korea has said his daughter complained about “disgusting” conditions at the World Scout Jamboree campsite.

Temperatures have risen to 35C at the campsite near the south-western town of Buan, where more than 40,000 scouts from around the world have gathered for the 12-day event.

Last week South Korea raised its hot weather warning to the highest “serious” level for the first time in four years.

The father, who asked to remain anonymous, said his 17-year-old daughter was among 4,500 British scouts aged 14 to 17, some of whom have needed treatment for heat-related illnesses.

The scouts were moved to hotels in Seoul to help “alleviate the pressure” on the campsite.

The 48-year-old father told the PA news agency: “The toilets deteriorated over the time she was there to the point they were unusable and pretty disgusting.

“There were just not enough people on the ground and by the sounds of it it hasn’t been well organised by the Koreans.

“I don’t think they were being particularly well catered for.”

The father, from Lancashire, added that the campsite seemed to have been set up on “reclaimed” land.

The scout was evacuated from the campsite on August 6 and is now “quite happy” with her current living arrangements in a hotel, the father added.

He said: “She’s had a shower and decent food. She seems fairly happy and in reasonable spirits now.”

Young people attending the scout event will travel home as originally planned from August 13, the UK Scout Association said on Saturday.

Scouts from 158 countries are attending the jamboree which is hosted by a different nation every four years.

At least 108 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses, most of whom have recovered, it was reported on Thursday.

Activities requiring hard physical effort have been cancelled and organisers have brought more emergency vehicles, medical staff and air conditioning to the site.