Man charged with causing death of 12-year-old boy in M62 collision

By Press Association
12-year-old Callum Rycroft, from Leeds (Family handout/West Yorkshire Police)
A man has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child after a 12-year-old died in a collision on the M62 on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with causing the death of Callum Rycroft and failing to provide a specimen, the force said.

Callum was struck by a Toyota C-HR car between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.

Police believe that he had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services.

The force added that no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision.

In a statement, Callum’s mother paid a tribute to her “fun and larger than life” son.

“Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room,” she said.

“Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.

“We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time. We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received.”