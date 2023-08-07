Former mayor brands charges he failed to disclose financial interests ‘untrue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former mayor brands charges he failed to disclose financial interests ‘untrue’

By Press Association
Former fund manager Andy Preston, 57, has been charged with four counts of non-disclosure of pecuniary interests in executive meetings.
The former elected mayor of Middlesbrough has denied on social media that he failed to disclose financial interests to the council during his time in office.

Mr Preston was an independent elected mayor of his home town from 2019 until earlier this year.

He was ousted when Labour’s Chris Cooke became mayor in May. Mr Cooke won the contest by just 760 votes.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Preston said that the matter related to a complaint made against him by five councillors in 2021. He said the complaint was that he had failed to properly disclose interests “at some meetings”.

“At great expense Middlesbrough Council hired an expert law firm to properly investigate the matter,” he said.

“After months of extensive examination their report concluded that I had not broken any rules or laws relating to interests.”

However, he said that the complaint was then taken to the police, who were “unaware of the law firm’s investigation”.

“The alleged breach of the Localism Act means that I have to attend magistrates’ court,” he said.

“Experienced lawyers tell me they expect the case to be dropped imminently.”

He will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on August 21.