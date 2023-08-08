What the papers say – August 8

Rishi Sunak’s attempt to stop small boats and the first migrants to enter the Bibby Stockholm barge are at the forefront of the papers across Britain on Tuesday.

The Daily Express relays accusations from senior Tories saying that lawyers are “profiteering” after they blocked a key part of the Prime Minister’s plans to stop small boats.

Tuesday’s @Daily_Express front page: Tory fury as lawyers block migrants on barge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WMyjCgu76X — Express Politics (@ExpressPolitics) August 7, 2023

The Daily Mail follows suit, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying she will stop “crooked migration lawyers” while the Daily Mirror labels the Tories “clueless”.

The Metro reports lawyers from charity Care4Calais have stopped 20 people from being transferred onto the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 Rishi's migrant barge opens NOT ALL ABOARD 🔴 Just 15 asylum seekers arrive after legal challenges#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AFeuTeYrS2 — Metro (@MetroUK) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the Financial Times features a story on private equity firms offering discount fees with investors being deterred by a “dealmaking drought”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 8 https://t.co/OAZzAM5yAq pic.twitter.com/58E0RHMXqE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 7, 2023

The Independent says the Foreign Office has expressed fury over Russian allies breaking sanctions on Russia.

No students will get their results adjusted despite the teacher strikes in 2023, according to the i.

The Times leads with a story on the positive forecast on rising wages which will help ease the cost-of-living pain.

Here is Tuesday’s front page from: #TheTimes Rising wages forecast to ease cost of living pain #newspapers #readallaboutit #buyanewspaper For more of #TomorrowsPapersToday and previous days newspapers and magazines visit https://t.co/IG1Cv1wdCy pic.twitter.com/l7BEYzyzos — The Press Room From TSC News (@channel_tsc) August 7, 2023

The Guardian reports that air pollution has been linked to a “deadly resistance” to antibiotics.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 August 2023: Air pollution linked to global rise in deadly resistance to antibiotics pic.twitter.com/vavW99qSVB — The Guardian (@guardian) August 7, 2023

The Daily Telegraph says ministers are urging Rishi Sunak to scrap a net zero plan on new oil boilers.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tory MPs revolt over ban on oil boilers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Kdfoy4J3zJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 7, 2023

And the Daily Star takes on former prime minister Liz Truss who is giving out 14 awards in her PM resignation honours list.