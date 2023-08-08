Remains of landmark pub demolished two days after it was gutted by fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remains of landmark pub demolished two days after it was gutted by fire

By Press Association
The burnt-out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Jacob King/PA)
A former MP has described the demolition of a landmark pub, less than 48 hours after it was gutted by fire, as a tragedy.

Staffordshire Police have said they are “reviewing all of the available evidence” on the cause of the fire at the Crooked House in Himley, near Dudley, West Midlands, on Saturday night.

The blaze, which required 30 firefighters to extinguish, came just two weeks after the building was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer.

The pub was previously known as The Siden House, with 'siden' meaning 'crooked' in the local Black Country dialect (Jacob King/PA)
On Monday, Staffordshire Police said that investigations into the cause of the fire at the 18th-century pub were ongoing, with a cordon still in place around the site.

Social media footage posted on Monday evening showed a mechanical digger being used to reduce the remaining structure of the pub to rubble.

The former Dudley North MP, Lord Ian Austin, tweeted a picture of the destruction alongside a tweet reading: “The Crooked House, a 200 year-old Black Country landmark. Sold by @MarstonsPLC as a ‘going concern’.

“Set on fire and now demolished. Tragedy. Very interested to see what happens to the site now.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Detective Inspector Richard Dancey, from CID, said: “This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community.

“We would like to remind the public that our investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing all of the available evidence alongside fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.

“Those who may have any useful information are urged to get in touch with us whilst we continue to complete our lines of enquiry alongside the fire service.”

The pub became a popular local landmark due to one side being significantly lower than the other, caused by the effects of nearby mining.

Crooked House pub fire
An aerial view of the burnt-out pub (Jacob King/PA)

It was put on the market by Marston’s in January this year and a sale was completed two weeks ago, a company spokesperson said.

A Facebook group campaigning to have the pub protected and rebuilt has attracted almost 5,000 members.

One member of the group wrote on Tuesday: “I really think with so many that cared and loved this pub we need to make sure that our voices are heard.

“When will the Government stop allowing all our history be taken away from us? This pub was known by people around the world because it was so unique.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident 761 of August 5.