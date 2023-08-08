Musicians remember Sinead O’Connor ahead of funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Musicians remember Sinead O’Connor ahead of funeral

By Press Association
Fans outside the former home of Sinead O’Connor (Liam McBurney/PA)
Musicians are among those paying tribute to Sinead O’Connor ahead of her funeral.

Liam O Maonlai, a musician with Irish band The Hothouse Flowers, said the Irish star was “up against it from the get-go”.

Speaking ahead of her funeral procession in Bray, Co Wicklow, he said he hoped she smiled in her last moments.

He told the PA news agency: “The career-minded (musicians) who stay within a parameter of what they’re told to do. They find a formula and they stick to it. She didn’t do that.”

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Liam O Maonlai, lead singer of the Hothouse Flowers, outside the former home of Sinead O’Connor (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said he last spoke to O’Connor at a birthday party either last year or the year before.

Fans have been gathering outside her former home on the Bray seafront before paying their final respects when her funeral cortege passes.

Asked why so many people had gathered at her home, O Maonlai said “everyone has their own reasons”.

“I think it’s love is why people are outside the house today. They loved her. I admired her.”

Ken Doyle of the band Bagatelle, was a neighbour of O’Connor’s when she lived on the Bray seafront.

He told RTE: “Sinead was a very private person and me being in the music business in Bagatelle as well, I know when people need their space.

“She had the quoin stones painted with the Rastafarian flag and I met her at the gate and I just said, ‘Hi Sinead, you must be a big Bob Marley fan with the Rastafarian flag on the quoin stones.’

“And she said, ‘I am. I’m a huge fan. He’s my hero really.’

“And I said, ‘Well, I had the honour of supporting him at Dalymount Park in 1980.’

“And she looked at me and took a puff from her cigarette, and said, ‘You lucky fecker’. And she walked away and that was our conversation.”

Bray resident Adrian Duggan said it was “phenomenal” to see so many people gathered outside Sinead O’Connor’s home, adding the singer was a “once off”.

He said: “We used to see her a lot but she kept to herself, very private.

“Most people keep to themselves (in Bray).”

He said he found the pink chair placed on the steps to the late singer’s former home on the beach.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
The pink chair outside her former home (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I’d never seen a pink chair on the beach before,” he said, so he placed it in front of the house’s pink-framed conservatory at the head of planters full of pink and purple flowers.

He said his friend is a neighbour of O’Connor and told him she had a chair “exactly like it”.

Ruth O’Shea came with her daughters, Emily and Daisy, to pay their respects to O’Connor.

Ms O’Shea said the singer “meant the world to her” when she was growing up.

“She was so rebellious and empowering and inspiring, and my mother hated me listening to her music.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Ruth O’Shea, centre, with daughters Emily, right, and Daisy (Liam McBurney/PA)

“And yeah, she was just brilliant. Brilliant – I loved her, and then the kids, I suppose by osmosis because I played her, when they were both growing up, they’d go, ‘oh God, mom’s listening to Sinead O’Connor, she’s obviously had a rough day.’

“She just gave me hope. And I just loved her, I loved her.”

Emily said her and her sister were attending to help their mother say goodbye to an artist she loved.

As she became tearful, Ms O’Shea said O’Connor was “magnificent”.

“It was OK to stand for what she believed in and she proved that to me,” she said.

“At the time when her songs were coming out and when she was imploding her career, she was doing this because she believed in what she stood for.”