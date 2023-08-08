Man who fled to Bulgaria to escape terrorism charges jailed after return to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man who fled to Bulgaria to escape terrorism charges jailed after return to UK

By Press Association
David Bodill was described as a ‘dangerous individual’ by police (Derbyshire Police/PA)
A man who fled to Bulgaria after bomb-making manuals and videos of beheadings and terrorist attacks were found on his laptop has been jailed after being extradited back to the UK.

David Bodill failed to show up at a court hearing last year after police discovered various chemicals and notes about how to mix them to create an explosive at his home in Buxton, Derbyshire, on March 2 2020.

Analysis of the 29-year-old’s devices also found extremist material from both extreme right-wing and Islamic terror organisations which showed attacks, beheadings and bomb-making tutorials, Derbyshire Police said.

After being charged, he failed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last October and later told police he had fled to Bulgaria with no intention of returning.

He was arrested by Bulgarian authorities in January 2023 and extradited back to the UK for his trial at Manchester Crown Court, where a jury found him guilty of an offence under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He was jailed for two years and six months at the same court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Frank Fraser, from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands (CTPEM), said: “The substances and downloaded bomb-making materials possessed by David Bodill are very concerning.

“Not only had he researched and written his own notes on bomb-making, but had also searched for and downloaded extreme footage from various terrorist groups.

David Bodill depicted at an earlier court hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
“While he did not appear to have any significantly extreme political views, his interest in such matters – combined with his bomb-making materials and handbooks – makes for a dangerous individual.

“We welcome both the verdict and sentence and hope it sends a clear message that we will do all we can to ensure the safety of our communities.

“We have seen an increasing number of people being exposed to extremist material online and I would urge anyone who has any concerns about any of the family or friends who may be exhibiting concerning behaviour to report it.”

When Bodill’s home in Carlisle Road was searched, police also found a laptop which had terrorist bomb-making manuals on it and searches for how to make gunpowder.

The case was then handed over to CTPEM, who found more extremist material.

Bodill had claimed that the material was for legitimate use, adding that he had an interest in firearms and was looking to pursue a career in manufacturing them, police said.