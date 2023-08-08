Handful of nuts a day ‘associated with 17% lower risk of depression’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Handful of nuts a day ‘associated with 17% lower risk of depression’

By Press Association
Consuming nuts may lower risk of depression, scientists say (Victoria Jones/PA)
Eating a handful of nuts every day is associated with a 17% lower risk of depression, scientists have said.

Data gathered from the UK Biobank, an online database of medical and lifestyle records of around 500,000 Britons, suggests middle-aged and older adults who consumed a daily 30g serving of nuts – including walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, and pistachios – were less likely to report taking antidepressants or getting diagnosed with depression.

While the findings, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, do not explain why this happens, the researchers speculate that anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of nuts may have a protective effect.

The team said nuts contain essential nutrients – in the form of bioactive substances such as phenols or phytosterols, essential micronutrients, fibre, high-quality protein, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, and vitamins – that could play a beneficial role in mental health.

Bruno Bizzozero-Peroni, a researcher at the Health and Social Research Centre at the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Spain, said: “Our findings highlight yet another benefit of consuming nuts, with a 17% decrease in depression associated with nut consumption.

“This provides an even stronger rationale for people to become enthusiastic about consuming nuts.”

For the study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, the researchers looked at data from more than 13,000 people aged 37-73, between 2007 to 2020.

These people did not report having depression at the start of the study.

Questionnaires were used to assess nut consumption and over the course of the study, self-reported doctor’s diagnosis of depression or antidepressant use were recorded.

After a follow-up of more than five years, more than 1,100 (8.3%) cases of depression were recorded.

Results also revealed those who had a low to moderate nut consumption – defined as one serving of 30g per day – had a 17% lower risk of depression, compared to those who did not eat nuts.

The researchers said this finding was regardless of other factors that might influence mental health such as lifestyle, medical conditions, and body mass index.

The team wrote: “Our results highlight the potential role of nut consumption as a healthy dietary behaviour to prevent depression in those free of other known risk factors for depression, such as obesity, unhealthy lifestyle behaviours (smoking, frequent alcohol consumption, low intake of fruits and vegetables, insufficiently active, and inadequate sleep duration), loneliness, and medical conditions such as cardiovascular, metabolic, or mental comorbidities.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Jenna Macciochi, senior lecturer in immunology at the University of Sussex, who was not involved in the research, said: “This study builds on the growing literature in nutritional psychology showing diet to be a factor in mood disorders.

“Specifically, they found a positive association between nut intake and a lower risk of depression compared to no nut intake.

“This study shows association and does not prove a mechanistic effect, but the authors do suggest multiple feasible mechanisms through which nut consumption may be working.

“I think there is still a lot we need to learn regarding the potential mechanisms at play and a deeper understanding of this in the future will be useful when making dietary recommendations.

“In the meantime, the best evidence for supporting good mental health through diet is probably from consuming a Mediterranean-style anti-inflammatory diet pattern of which nuts are considered to be a component of.”