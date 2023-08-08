UK holidaymakers driving abroad warned: Get an emissions sticker or risk a fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK holidaymakers driving abroad warned: Get an emissions sticker or risk a fine

By Press Association
France began requiring Crit’Air stickers in 2017 (Alamy/PA)
UK holidaymakers driving in more parts of France this summer risk being fined if they do not buy a windscreen emissions sticker before their trip, a motoring services company has warned.

The RAC said the number of areas across the country which require drivers to display a Crit’Air sticker rose to 12 last month, with the addition of Bordeaux and Clermont-Ferrand.

Motorists who failure to abide by the rule face a fine of 68 euros (£58), which rises to 180 euros (£154) if not paid within 45 days.

Fines will increase to up to 750 euros (£640) from next year when camera-based enforcement begins.

Crit’Air stickers cannot be bought locally.

They must be ordered in advance from a French government website at a cost of 4.61 euros (around £4).

The RAC urged drivers to avoid third-party websites which charge up to six times as much.

There are six different types of sticker, based on a vehicle’s air pollutant emissions.

The cleanest electric and hydrogen vehicles require green “0” stickers, while at the opposite end of the spectrum the most polluting diesel vehicles need “5” stickers.

Some areas of France restrict vehicle movements based on their sticker.

The capital, Paris, has the strictest regime, with some roads at specific times only open to cars bearing “0”, “1” or “2” stickers.

The RAC warned that other European countries such as Spain and Switzerland also have increasingly strict emissions regulations.

One country’s emissions sticker is not valid in another, so many UK tourists embarking on road trips covering several destinations will need to have multiple stickers.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Many UK drivers will be familiar with clean air zones such as London’s ultra low emission zone, but they should also be ready to encounter them abroad this summer.

“It’s vital anyone travelling to Europe does their homework to see whether an emissions-based windscreen sticker is needed – and give themselves enough time to order one before their trip.

“Anyone without the right sticker or driving a non-compliant car into a low-emissions zone risks an on-the-spot fine.

“In France, six years after Crit’Air emissions stickers were first introduced in a bid to improve air quality, there are now 12 locations where British drivers’ movements can be restricted based on how much their cars emit.

“As time goes on, the regulations also get stricter and within a few years all but zero-emission vehicles will be banned from some city centres.”