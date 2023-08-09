Royal Ballet School study looks to reduce risk of injuries to dancers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Ballet School study looks to reduce risk of injuries to dancers

By Press Association
The Royal Ballet School is to work with sport scientists on a research project to see how strength training could reduce the risk of injuries to young dancers (Royal Ballet School/ PA)
The Royal Ballet School is to work with sport scientists on a research project to see how strength training could reduce the risk of injuries to young dancers.

Around 90 students at the elite school, which prepares young people for careers with leading dance companies, will complete a series of strength tests as part of the study, due to finish in early 2025.

The tests are designed to measure strength qualities that underpin dance performance.

The Royal Ballet School is to work with sport scientists on a research project to see how strength training could reduce the risk of injuries to young dancers. (University of Essex/ PA)
One of the school’s strength and conditioning coaches, Jamie Harding, is leading the project, working with the University of Essex as part of his PhD.

Researchers will seek to determine the athletic profile of the male and female dancers, aged 16 to 20, and establish training strategies that optimise their performance.

The final part of the study will compare the effectiveness of a single resistance training session per week against three resistance training sessions per week, all in combination with the students’ dance education, to identify how best to design a weekly schedule.

Mr Harding said: “Ballet is unique in that it is an aesthetic art and a high-performance sport – with exacting competing demands.

“Dancers perform feats that are unimaginable to mere mortals and our research will make sure their bodies are up to the gruelling demands

The study will focus on strength training and how it can support young dancers to rehearse and perform safely and effectively as they mature. (Royal Ballet School/ PA)
“The world of ballet training is changing and I’m excited to help develop sports science in this elite world.

“Through this research, we’ll help The Royal Ballet School optimise training techniques to ensure their students can maximise their undeniable potential.”

The study will focus on strength training and how it can support young dancers to rehearse and perform safely and effectively as they mature.

Supervisor Dr Louis Howe, a lecturer in the school of sport, rehabilitation and exercise sciences at the University of Essex, said: “Elite dancers face similar physical challenges to those of elite athletes, and it’s essential that they possess the physical preparedness necessary to withstand the associated stresses.

The Royal Ballet School dancer
The study hopes to help elite dancers reach their peak performance levels (Royal Ballet School/ PA)

“That’s where strength and conditioning support can be helpful, as it can reduce the risk of injuries while improving performance.

“Our research aims to find the best ways to optimise the techniques used by practitioners to achieve these goals.

“Ultimately, we hope our findings will help elite dancers improve their physical preparedness and reach their peak performance levels.”

The Royal Ballet School’s head of healthcare, Karen Sheriff, said research was “hugely integral to us as a world-leading organisation”.

The research will build on the ballet school’s existing programme, which collects data on dancers to understand the key stages in a student’s growth and development – both physical and psychological – as they balance academic work with an elite artistic education and a comprehensive supportive training programme.