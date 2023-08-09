Harry hails power of sport as Invictus champion thanks him for ‘saving my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Harry hails power of sport as Invictus champion thanks him for ‘saving my life’

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex during an event organised by the International Sports Promotion Society in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
The Duke of Sussex has shared his belief that sport has the power to heal the world as he joined a summit in Tokyo.

Harry took part in an onstage discussion at the ISPS Sports Values Summit in the Japanese capital on Wednesday to raise awareness for the Sentebale charity he co-founded.

Japan Prince Harry
Harry gestures as he attends the summit joined by Haruhisa Handa (right), chief executive of the International Sports Promotion Society in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The King’s youngest son’s trip to East Asia comes ahead of his annual fundraising polo match, being staged in Singapore on Saturday, in aid of disadvantaged young people affected by HIV/Aids in Lesotho, southern Africa.

Harry, who travelled without his wife the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, joined panellists to discuss the power of sports, community and philanthropy.

He stressed the importance of teamwork, saying sport required having “a dream” and the “need for community”.

Japan Prince Harry
Harry speaking during the event on Wednesday (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world,” the duke said.

“Sport requires having a dream and the need for community. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no-one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others.

“The lessons we learn on the field are often the same principles of philanthropy; that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible.

Japan Prince Harry
Former All Blacks player Dan Carter (left), Harry, Haruhisa Handa and Argentine polo player Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras prepare to pose for photographers at the end of the event (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“That is what giving back requires, and we are all capable of creating or joining a team to do so.”

He was accompanied by his long-time friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, who will also take to the polo field at the weekend, captaining the Singapore Polo Club against Harry’s Royal Salute Sentebale team.

Australian navy veteran and Invictus Games gold medal winner Steve James thanked the duke for saving his life.

Japan Prince Harry
Invictus Games gold medal winner Steve James (third left) of Australia with Harry (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Harry set up the Invictus Games – a Paralympic-style sporting competition – in 2014 to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Mr James, who was injured during a fall at sea and left with chronic pain, neurological issues and mental health challenges, said: “I needed Invictus, to teach me a very different approach to sport, it’s enabling, it helps pain go away…

“I would like to thank Prince Harry for saving my life.”

He competes in athletics, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing and wheelchair rugby and won gold in the discus at the Invictus Games The Hague in 2022.