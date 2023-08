Provost of Oxford University college is appointed chair of Historic England

The head of an Oxford University college has been appointed as the new chair of Historic England.

Lord Mendoza, provost of Oriel College, called it a “great honour” after being appointed to the role by the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

Lord Mendoza was appointed as commissioner for culture at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “To be appointed the next chair of Historic England is a great honour.

“In my role as commissioner for culture, I have worked closely with Historic England and greatly appreciated the ways in which this outstanding organisation cares for the country’s astonishing breadth of historic buildings, monuments and landscapes.

“England’s historic environment holds deep meaning for people.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed its impact in regeneration, education and cultural development across the country.

“I look forward to ensuring the ongoing protection of the nation’s heritage estate and demonstrating the importance, beauty and value of our heritage to a wider society.”

Lord Mendoza also chairs the Government’s Culture and Heritage Capital Board.

He previously served as a commissioner of Historic England between 2016 and 2019 and was chair of building conservation charity, The Landmark Trust, for 10 years until 2021.

The late Queen granted him a life peerage in 2020 and he was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours List in 2022.

Lord Mendoza attended Oriel College in 1978 and studied geography. He became provost in 2018.