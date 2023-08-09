Short-lived taste of summer for UK before unsettled weather returns – Met Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Short-lived taste of summer for UK before unsettled weather returns – Met Office

By Press Association
Beachgoers on Weymouth beach in Dorset on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Beachgoers on Weymouth beach in Dorset on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

The UK can expect only a short-lived flavour of a more traditional summer with higher temperatures and sunnier skies before a return to unsettled weather, a Met Office spokesperson has said.

Photographers have captured crowded beaches, sunbathers and sailing boats on the sea on a mostly warm and sunny Wednesday, and the forecasting body predicts temperatures may soar to 28C on Thursday.

But Stephen Dixon, from the Met Office, warned the warmer weather will be “a short-lived interlude”.

Sail boats in the sea
Sailing boats in the sea off Weymouth beach (Ben Birchall/PA)

“What much of the UK is getting tomorrow is a short-lived warmer period of weather,” he told the PA news agency.

“There’s at least a little flavour of the more traditional summer weather.

“Temperatures tomorrow could reach as high as 28C in some isolated spots but more widely … mid 20s in some areas and even fairly far north you could get temperatures into the mid 20s.”

The brighter weather follows a battering by Storm Antoni over the weekend which saw flooding and 78mph winds hit the UK and trees blown down – blocking 100 miles of railway between Exeter and Penzance.

But rain is expected to return on Friday as low pressure brings a mixture of sunshine and showers across the UK, especially in western areas.

A flooded area being drained
Workers from Dublin Fire Brigade and Dublin City Council drain an area in Clontarf, Dublin on Saturday (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Heavier rain in northern Scotland could bring “thundery downpours” and the Met Office will be “keeping an eye” on whether that might require a weather warning.

The weekend will present a “familiar pattern” with a “mixture of showery conditions and an unsettled period of weather for the UK”.

“And unfortunately for some, if you’re not a fan of this kind of weather, the outlook for next week really is for this unsettled picture to continue with a continuation of this showery regime with a mixture of sunny spells and showers looking likely through much of next week,” Mr Dixon told PA.

Asked about expectations for the rest of the month, he said: “There is still that signal for that mixture of rain and showers through to the end of August, but you could see some more settled interludes in between.”

The Met Office will provide a “summer stats round-up” in September but the season has so far been “warmer than average” as a whole.

Summer weather August 8th 2023
A surfer at Tynemouth Longsands beach on Tuesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“In terms of people’s memories, July may have felt like a bit of a washout with all that rain but temperatures were fairly close to average, albeit with a fair amount of rainfall,” Mr Dixon told PA.

“We’re approximately half a degree warmer than average for summer so far and that’s largely spurred on by June temperatures,” he continued.

According to the Met Office, this year’s June was the hottest on record for the UK and July was the sixth wettest on record.