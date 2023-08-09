Donaldson denies DUP split over Windsor Framework

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donaldson denies DUP split over Windsor Framework

By Press Association
The DUP leader claimed the actions of some within the party’s ranks were damaging its electoral prospects (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson denied suggesting his party was split over the Windsor Framework in a message sent to party members earlier this month.

In an emailed message to party members at the start of August, Sir Jeffrey expressed frustration after claiming the actions of some within DUP ranks, briefing against the party, were damaging its electoral prospects and the cause of the Union.

He suggested those briefing against their own party were motivated by a desire to gain media coverage or advance their own personal agenda.

It comes as the DUP continues to deliberate on whether to end its ongoing blockade of devolution in Northern Ireland in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements.

The party says the recent deal struck by the EU and UK to reform the protocol – the Windsor Framework – does not go far enough to address its concerns and has made clear that it will not countenance a return to devolution until the Government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

In his first media appearance since the leaked email, Sir Jeffrey said there was “nothing in my email suggesting there was a split within the party over the Windsor Framework”.

He said: “I was talking about the need for unionists to work together, and I think that is what the vast majority of unionist voters want to see: that co-operation.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was making his first media appearance since the leaked email (Rebecca Black/PA)

“As you know, I’ve been meeting with Doug Beattie and the Ulster Unionists, we’ve been taking forward our conversations around greater unionist co-operation, and I expect the same within my own party as well.

“It’s important that we (have) good discipline, particularly at this time when our focus is on getting a solution that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”

He added: “But let me be clear: the propositions that we have put to the Government, the paper that went to the Government on the Windsor Framework, was collectively agreed by our party officers, and that of course includes Lord Dodds.”

But Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said those who did not believe there were rifts within the DUP had been “living under a rock”.

Stormont Assembly
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long suggested there was ‘a deep divide’ within the DUP (Rebecca Black/PA)

She said: “It was fairly clear that there were those who were much more hardline about leaving the Executive, for example, others who were willing to remain in the First Minister’s office, and keep the institutions running whilst bargaining with the UK Government to address these issues.

“Those rifts, I don’t think, are news. What is news, and it has to have been factored in before that email was written, is that the party leader is appealing for unity, quite publicly.

“As a party leader, if I wrote an email like that to my party, I would know that that was going to be reported and leaked.

“So, you do that in the full knowledge that that information is going to be in the public domain, and I think the fact that Sir Jeffrey is pleading publicly with his own colleagues to back him, I think it makes no sense unless there is a deep divide within the party, which simply confirms what I think we’ve all witnessed over the last 12 months.”

Stormont Assembly
UUP leader Doug Beattie said the DUP boycott had not worked (Rebecca Black/PA)

Ulster Unionist Party leader Mr Beattie also gave his view on the matter, speaking to media after the parties met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Belfast.

“Every political party has differences of opinion, whether we call that a split, or whether we call that ‘where people are going in different directions’, it’s really up to him to decide what it is,” he said.

“But I suppose he’s articulating the fact that every party will have disagreements. It’s up to them to fix them but the bottom line is we need to deal with the issue around the Windsor Framework.

“The boycott has not worked and has not achieved any workable outcomes. So it’s better to be in Stormont working to find solutions than it is standing outside complaining about it.”